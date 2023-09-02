1h ago

Share

'That depressed me': President Ramaphosa on the biggest regrets of his term

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference in Johannesburg on 17 December 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference in Johannesburg on 17 December 2022.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • As the 2024 elections draw closer, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not proud of three moments during his term in office. 
  • His biggest disappointment was not anticipating the corruption that followed the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • Ramaphosa says the government is serious about implementing the state capture inquiry recommendations. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the biggest regret of his term in office was not anticipating the rampant corruption resulting from procuring Covid-19 personal protective equipment.

PPE procurement should have been centralised similarly to how government purchased vaccines, Ramaphosa said on Saturday at an ANC manifesto review media engagement in Johannesburg.

He said he was not proud of the corruption that ran into billions of rands and implicated politicians and those close to government officials.

"What I am not proud of is the way we did not anticipate that there would be corruption as we dispersed personal protective equipment. That depressed me, and I paused for a while and said we should not have centralised the distribution of PPE as we did with vaccines. With vaccines, many companies kept coming saying we can get you vaccines, and we refused. We said no, only the state is going to do it," Ramaphosa said. 

He was also displeased with the unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.

READ | Covid-19: PPE scandals that crippled South Africa's fight against Covid-19

He said the security forces were unprepared for the rampant looting and destruction that caused damage to businesses and the economy. 

"Our security forces were not prepared, and we did not manage the unrest well, and that to me was a dark dot," the president said.

He was talking to the media about the ANC's election campaign rollout, which begins on Sunday with a manifesto review of its 2019 promises. 

He faced questions on corruption and government's perceived lack of interest in implementing the state capture report recommendations. 

Ramaphosa said the government had spent nearly R1 billion financing the commission, proving they had to implement its recommendations. 

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest - but executive also to blame, report finds

The president commented in a room full of fellow ANC members, including ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. Both were implicated heavily in the commission's report.

Ramaphosa said:

The decision to establish the commission was correct, and we spent a lot of money.

"Many people allege that we are not implementing those recommendations. All sectors identified by the commission, including Parliament and the governing ANC, committed themselves to implementing the commission's report. Leaders that were fingered, there is a process underway to deal with that, including recovering money that was stolen and dealing with entities that were completely destroyed."

The president said he understood that there was public demand to see people held directly accountable and serving prison sentences because of the state capture report, but he pleaded for patience while the wheels of justice were in motion. 

"I know people want to see scalps on the table and decapitation and all, and they want to see people in jail. But these are processes that have to be followed," Ramaphosa said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgpoliticscorruption
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4686 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4531 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
960.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,218.45
0.0%
Gold
1,940.28
0.0%
Silver
24.19
0.0%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,069
-0.3%
All Share
74,787
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,200
-0.8%
Industrial 25
103,455
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,965
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo