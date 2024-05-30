The ANC 'will surprise many', says Lesufi amid speculation of a Gauteng coalition govt

Panyaza Lesufi says the ANC will surprise people, particularly those who believe the party will lose votes.

Lesufi reiterated his views on coalitions, saying they do not work.

The Gauteng premier says he hopes residents will give the party another chance to run the province.

Track the latest results via our Elections Map.

With the first set of results expected to trickle in, speculation is rife that Gauteng will form a coalition government.

Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, however, has rubbished this, saying the party "will surprise many".

While standing in line to vote at the Thuto ke Maatla Engineering School of Specialisation in Tembisa, Lesufi admitted that the past few months on the campaign trail had been "tough".

The Gauteng premier said the ANC was fending off tough competition from not only the opposition and new political parties, but also the media and social media influencers.

The ANC in Gauteng fought hard in what has been described as a brutal election.

Existing opposition parties and newer parties moved to gain control of the province, with the DA stating that the ground was fertile for a DA-led coalition.

The EFF is also poised to get into bed with any party "with whom they share ideologies", while newbie parties are poised to swoop in as "kingmakers".

Moments before casting his vote, Lesufi said experience had shown him that a coalition would not serve Gauteng residents.

He said, "I'm quite convinced that our people will be on our side and vote for us in huge numbers. This thing of coalition governments does not work. I've said it: Iran is running a coalition government. They are worse than what we have because you don't know where to account.

"You don't know who the leader is, you don't know who will deal with whatever, you spend more time in meetings trying to satisfy each other than servicing people. And this an opportunity to call on our people to vote for us overwhelmingly, so that we can take this country and this province forward."

The ANC has been consistent in its endeavour to increase support in the 2024 election.

However, the last time the ANC recorded an increase at the polls was in 2004 - and, ever since, it has been declining steadily over the years.

However, in this week's election, the ANC in Gauteng has set an ambitious target of 60%, despite only securing 50.1% of the votes in 2019.

Lesufi said:

This campaign was very tough and difficult. I was just a mere agent of the ANC in 1994; I have seen all the elections; this one was very difficult because the ANC was changing the engine of an airplane while airborne. We had to elevate the renewal of the ANC while, at the same time, we had to contest the election.

He said the ANC "had paid a price", and it was yet to recover.

"I think we are the only country that had a commission of inquiry in the middle of local government elections. We paid the price, and because of that price, people are emboldened to say there has been a sliding scale. Therefore, it means this election is contested," Lesufi said.

He said the party had managed to cleanse itself, and people not on board with the renewal project had since left the ANC.

"The mistake that observers make is that the sliding scale of forever going down, there is no opportunity for learning from your mistakes and improving from those mistakes. You believe that because, in the last three elections, the scale has been going down, then it is automatic. I really believe we will surprise a lot of people; we have worked very hard," Lesufi said.

According to Lesufi, the turbulence that came with state capture had shaken the ANC, but the party had finally turned a corner.

The good thing I love about the ANC is that, when it's under attack, it closes ranks beautifully, and it really spread its wings in a manner that it can stand the test of time, and I think these elections have stretched us.

Taking a moment to reflect on his tenure as Gauteng premier, Lesufi said that, although his administration had made strides, high rates of crime in the province worried him.

"The issue of crime preoccupies my mind. If there is one thing that keeps me up at night, it is crime, and it's not that it can't be defeated, but I really believe that we are using old methods, and I'm on the record about the new ways we can use to fight crime. I'm on record about the resources we have allocated to fight crime.

"The fight against crime needs an integrated approach, which is something that is lacking," Lesufi said, adding that it was his view that resources at local, provincial and national government should be integrated because crime was an economic factor.

"The issue of a crime, I think we could've done better," he said.