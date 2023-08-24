1h ago

Share

'The world is changing,' says Ramaphosa as India, China come out in support of expanding BRICS

accreditation
Jason Felix
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Presidents Lula da Silva, Xi Jinping, Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the BRICS summit where a consensus was reached on the expansion of the bloc.
Presidents Lula da Silva, Xi Jinping, Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the BRICS summit where a consensus was reached on the expansion of the bloc.
Gianluigi Guercia/ Pool/AFP

When India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, he was adamant the BRICS group of nations would not be expanded.

Less than 24 hours later, on day two of the 15th BRICS summit, he flipped the switch and supported growing calls for expanding the formation, paving the way for a new union of nations to challenge major hegemonies.

"India supports the expansion of BRICS membership, and we welcome moving forward on this, using consensus. BRICS will be breaking barriers and revitalising economies," he said.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
xi jinpingcyril ramaphosanarendra modigautengjohannesburgbrics summit 2023politicsgovernance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's budding friendship with China's Xi Jinping?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a very smart strategic alliance
19% - 519 votes
CR needs to tread carefully
26% - 718 votes
He's alienating SA from the West
55% - 1518 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.50
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.52
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.99
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
930.82
+1.0%
Palladium
1,274.95
+1.2%
Gold
1,921.32
+0.3%
Silver
24.27
-0.2%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,404
0.0%
All Share
74,023
0.0%
Resource 10
55,870
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,380
0.0%
Financial 15
17,006
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo