7m ago

Share

WATCH | India and China express full support for the expansion of BRICS

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • There appears to be more support from BRICS countries to expand the bloc of nations.
  • India and China have indicated they are in support of expanding BRICS.
  • There is, however, no clear indication as to how countries will be selected to join.

India and China are both in support of the expansion of BRICS, but there is no clear indication on the criteria which will be used to decide whether a country makes the cut.

On day two of the 15th BRICS summit, China and India expressed its full support for the expansion of the bloc of countries.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at first reportedly against expansion, said: "India supports the expansion of BRICS membership, and we welcome moving forward on this, using consensus. BRICS will be breaking barriers and revitalising economies." 

Added to this, Modi said that, under SA's presidency in BRICS, countries in the global south have been given priority.

"We are making efforts to move forward together with all countries," he said.

READ | BRICS summit: Debate on new financial order and common currency going nowhere, analysts say

China's President Xi Jinping said BRICS countries should avoid ganging up and creating small cliques.

"BRICS countries should work towards multilateralism and not create small groupings and blocs. We need to bring more countries in the BRICS family. We need to pull our strength for a just society," he said.

Twenty three candidates have applied to join BRICS - and an almost similar number have expressed an interest, including Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

One of the attractions of the group is the New Development Bank, created in 2015, with the aim of offering an alternative to the World Bank and the IMF.

Currently, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa form the BRICS community, which makes up a quarter of the global economy, accounts for a fifth of global trade, and is home to 40% of the world's population.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his support for BRICS expansion.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin used his virtual address at the summit to blast the west and pin his country's war with Ukraine on powerful nations seeking to protect their global hegemony.

Putin, who is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant because of the war in Ukraine, addressed the summit virtually.

He said: 

Our action in Ukraine is guided by one thing, our endeavour to stop the war started by the west on the people of Donbas.

The BRICS summit heard about the global consequences of the war in Ukraine.

READ | BRICS: China and Russia blast the US, while Brazil pushes for a new currency

Being consistently isolated from countries across the globe, Russia has relied on its BRICS partners for political support.

Brazil's President Lula da Silva said the war highlighted the limitations of the UN Security Council.

"We know where the current path of the world can take us. It is unacceptable for the world. We are all suffering the consequences of the war. The Ukraine war shows the limitations of the UN," he said.

He said BRICS would remain a forum to discuss peace and safety, and reiterated its willingness to join efforts to contribute towards an immediate ceasefire. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bricsnarendra modivladamir putincyril ramaphosalula da silvachinagautengjohannesburgindiapoliticsgovernance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's budding friendship with China's Xi Jinping?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a very smart strategic alliance
20% - 412 votes
CR needs to tread carefully
26% - 544 votes
He's alienating SA from the West
54% - 1122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.53
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.48
+1.9%
Rand - Euro
20.08
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
931.10
+1.0%
Palladium
1,286.01
+2.1%
Gold
1,916.32
+1.0%
Silver
24.17
+3.3%
Brent Crude
84.03
-0.5%
Top 40
68,218
+0.6%
All Share
73,804
+0.7%
Resource 10
55,849
+2.0%
Industrial 25
102,084
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,929
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo