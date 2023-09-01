56m ago

Share

'We lost power in Joburg 10 years ago': Fikile Mbalula says don't blame ANC for Joburg fire

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC can't be blamed for the fire that engulfed a Johannesburg building.
  • Mbalula claims the ANC has been out of office for 10 years, despite evidence contrary to this. 
  • He says the ANC is being blamed by opposition political parties for all social ills.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula claims the ANC was voted out of power in 2016 and can't be blamed for the fire that gripped a dilapidated Johannesburg building, killing at least 74 people. 

Mbalula's claims contradict the historical power shifts in the governance of Johannesburg, where the ANC held power for longer than the DA and its coalition partners. 

"The ANC has been out of power for almost 10 years here in Johannesburg. The mayor was Herman Mashaba and Mpho Phalatse, and the mayor now is [Kabelo] Gwamanda. So, the ANC is not in charge of the City, and that is a fact," Mbalula told the media on Friday. 

The ANC currently has a handful of mayoral committee positions in Joburg. The government headed by Gwamanda was voted into power by the ANC twice with support from the EFF. 

The ANC had governed Johannesburg since 2000, and the issues plaguing the City existed when the party held office, even under previous mayors. 

READ | Joburg fire: From apartheid pass office to shell housing shacks - What we know about 80 Albert Street

The party was briefly out of power between 2016 and 2019 but got its position back when former DA member and mayor of Johannesburg, Mashaba, was voted out of office. 

The ANC had three councillors voted in as mayors during this period when incumbents Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo died in office. 

The last ANC-elected mayor of Johannesburg before the 2021 elections was Mpho Moerane, who died in a car accident. 

Political parties who rushed to the inferno scene on Thursday accused the ANC of largely neglecting the metro. 

Mbalula took issue with the accusations and said it was better that the focus be on fixing the administrative matters.

The ANC leader also claimed that when the City's previous mayor, Parks Tau, was in charge, Johannesburg never had potholes. 

ALSO READ | Deathtrap: Albert Street residents died trying to escape a building City officials 'condemned'

"Heads must roll in Joburg, but political bickering about who was in charge is not going to help. If there is wrongdoing by the government, this must be fully investigated. It is very nice and easy to blame when you are out of power and in the opposition. All they do every day is wake up and blame everything on the ANC. 

"Some of these people forget that the ANC lost power. It is in their veins and blood, and they are waking up and blaming the ANC. You even forget that the ANC lost power. When Parks Tau was the mayor, there were no potholes in Johannesburg. The development you see in Soweto is former mayor Amos Masondo," Mbalula said. 

News24 reported that the burnt building was previously occupied by a women's shelter called Usindiso Ministries Women Shelter. 

The organisation was forced to close when the building was hijacked. The previous leaders of this women's shelter said their concerns about threats were ignored by the City, eventually forcing it to close. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of joburgancfikile mbalulajohannesburggautengpoliticsfires
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4596 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.67
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.28
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
966.80
-0.7%
Palladium
1,220.95
-0.4%
Gold
1,938.97
-0.1%
Silver
24.24
-0.8%
Brent-ruolie
86.83
+1.8%
Top 40
69,069
-0.3%
All Share
74,787
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,200
-0.8%
Industrial 25
103,455
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,965
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

11h ago

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo