'You prefer ANC, EFF governance': Mashaba lambasts Steenhuisen after Joburg motion collapses

Just weeks after signing a coalition agreement for the 2024 elections, party leaders John Steenhuisen and Herman Mashaba exchanged heated letters about the failed political strategy to remove Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.



ActionSA said the first test for the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa was the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, where the party had brought forward a motion against Gwamanda.

But a series of meetings planned at the weekend saw the DA's Steenhuisen sending a letter instead of pitching up at a coalition meeting to discuss support for the removal of the mayor.