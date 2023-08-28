Presidency hails Zim's 'harmonised elections', but fails to mention the claims of 'intimidation'

24m ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
AFP
  • The Presidency highlighted the hardship under which the Zimbabwean elections were held.
  • This was despite independent observers reporting widespread irregularities.
  • The Presidency did not elaborate on what it had noted from the independent reports.

The Presidency said it "noted" the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) reports of widespread irregularities in Zimbabwe's elections. 

But there was no mention of the claims of "intimidation" faced by Zimbabwean voters.

On Monday, the Presidency congratulated the Zimbabwean government and its people for "organising and holding the harmonised elections", during which President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of the ruling Zanu-PF, was re-elected. 

The Presidency, without elaborating, merely said it had "taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited international observers missions", which included the SADC and the African Union. 

The SADC, in its initial findings, stated that the elections were marred by restricted freedom of expression for opposition parties and voters, including prevalent intimidation by rogue military formations. 

"The [observer] mission was informed that the rural vote may be compromised by alleged intimidation attributed to a group called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), which is said to be a quasi-security intelligence organisation. The group was said to have been deployed to wards and around 36 000 villages," reads the SADC's report. 

It added:

Our observers confirmed the existence of this group as its officials or agents were easily identifiable at some polling stations as they were dressed in regalia emblazoned with the FAZ name and were accredited local observers. These and other unidentified persons who were not polling officials were also observed taking down the voters' names before they cast their votes. In some areas, voters were intimidated by the actions of these individuals.

The Presidency, however, said: "South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure."

Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa the winner, with 52.6% of the vote, beating his closest presidential challenger, the Citizens Coalition for Change's Nelson Chamisa, who got 44%. 


