WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa concedes that Indian, coloured and white citizens have been ignored after 1994

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted the ANC was also to blame for dividing the country.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the non-racial, anti-apartheid organisation, the United Democratic Front.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel also attended the event and called for the defence of the country's Constitution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at the United Democratic Front's (UDF) 40th-anniversary event, conceded that Indian, coloured and white citizens "feel excluded" in South Africa's political life, saying the ANC was also to blame.

Ramaphosa addressed the UDF's anniversary celebrations at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday, where the event's theme was about reigniting non-racialism and active citizenship to reclaim the supremacy of the country's constitutional democracy, which speakers at the event warned was "in peril".

Ramaphosa — enthusing at how the slogan "UDF unites, apartheid divides" was used in the 1980s to "bury" the repressive regime — called poverty and unemployment "the enemies of the people" that needed defeating through non-racialism in "finding solutions so that our people can live a better life".

He railed against his party, the ANC, for being part of dividing South Africa along ethnic, racial and gender lines.

"We should not use this opportunity [of the UDF's relaunch] just to dissect what the problems are. We should use this opportunity to recall the activism that we were taught by the UDF," Ramaphosa said.

He added:

Many in our country, including some who are gathered here today, are disappointed that the non-racialism unity embodied by the United Democratic Front has been lost. Too many, it has been supplanted by ethnic chauvinism and factionalism – even in the liberation movement [the ANC].

The UDF was formed in August 1983 in response to banned political formations and the apartheid government's constitutional amendment plans to create lower houses, consisting of only Indian and coloured citizens in the then parliament, further excluding black Africans, and dividing the marginalised races.

Nearly 600 organisations — including trade unions, religious formations, non-racial sports bodies and community leaders, among other groupings — formed the UDF.

The organisation stopped operating in 1991 after the unbanning of the ANC, PAC and other anti-apartheid groups. The UDF relaunched recently to influence the country's socio-political direction.

In his address, former North West premier Popo Molefe, an erstwhile UDF leader who is part of its current steering committee, echoed Ramaphosa's sentiments, asserting that political parties were mobilising citizens along racial lines.

Popo Molefe says, in SA's political landscape, "traditional black parties" tend to promote "anti-white sentiment", while "those [parties] that are predominantly white reinforce anti-black sentiment".

"Daily, we are witnesses to concerted efforts by anti-democratic forces to reverse the advances towards nation-building that we had begun making. Political parties of all stripes are not helping to consolidate our democracy, accountability and provision of [sustainable] basic services.

"Instead, they spend valuable time shouting at one another [and] neglecting their constitutional obligations," Molefe said.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel – a former UDF leader – said the country should celebrate and protect the Bill of Rights enshrined in the Constitution, regardless of which party won elections.

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says he hopes the relaunch of the United Democratic Front (UDF), which commemorates its 40th anniversary today, will reignite SA's passion for non-racialism. Manuel is a steering committee member.

"The reignition [of the UDF] is not to establish a new party; it is about understanding who we are [as South Africans] and the fire that should burn inside all of us," Manuel told News24.

South Africa's former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, also attended the festivities, and were seated alongside anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn, the only surviving leader of the four women who led the historic 9 August 1956 women's march against the former regime.



