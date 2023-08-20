10m ago

Share

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa concedes that Indian, coloured and white citizens have been ignored after 1994

accreditation
Khaya Koko
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted the ANC was also to blame for dividing the country.
  • Ramaphosa was speaking at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the non-racial, anti-apartheid organisation, the United Democratic Front.
  • Former finance minister Trevor Manuel also attended the event and called for the defence of the country's Constitution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at the United Democratic Front's (UDF) 40th-anniversary event, conceded that Indian, coloured and white citizens "feel excluded" in South Africa's political life, saying the ANC was also to blame. 

Ramaphosa addressed the UDF's anniversary celebrations at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday, where the event's theme was about reigniting non-racialism and active citizenship to reclaim the supremacy of the country's constitutional democracy, which speakers at the event warned was "in peril". 

Ramaphosa — enthusing at how the slogan "UDF unites, apartheid divides" was used in the 1980s to "bury" the repressive regime — called poverty and unemployment "the enemies of the people" that needed defeating through non-racialism in "finding solutions so that our people can live a better life".

He railed against his party, the ANC, for being part of dividing South Africa along ethnic, racial and gender lines.

READ | Mondli Makhanya: How the ANC killed the UDF

"We should not use this opportunity [of the UDF's relaunch] just to dissect what the problems are. We should use this opportunity to recall the activism that we were taught by the UDF," Ramaphosa said.  

He added:

Many in our country, including some who are gathered here today, are disappointed that the non-racialism unity embodied by the United Democratic Front has been lost. Too many, it has been supplanted by ethnic chauvinism and factionalism – even in the liberation movement [the ANC].

The UDF was formed in August 1983 in response to banned political formations and the apartheid government's constitutional amendment plans to create lower houses, consisting of only Indian and coloured citizens in the then parliament, further excluding black Africans, and dividing the marginalised races. 

Nearly 600 organisations — including trade unions, religious formations, non-racial sports bodies and community leaders, among other groupings — formed the UDF.

The organisation stopped operating in 1991 after the unbanning of the ANC, PAC and other anti-apartheid groups. The UDF relaunched recently to influence the country's socio-political direction. 

In his address, former North West premier Popo Molefe, an erstwhile UDF leader who is part of its current steering committee, echoed Ramaphosa's sentiments, asserting that political parties were mobilising citizens along racial lines.

"Daily, we are witnesses to concerted efforts by anti-democratic forces to reverse the advances towards nation-building that we had begun making. Political parties of all stripes are not helping to consolidate our democracy, accountability and provision of [sustainable] basic services.

"Instead, they spend valuable time shouting at one another [and] neglecting their constitutional obligations," Molefe said.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel – a former UDF leader – said the country should celebrate and protect the Bill of Rights enshrined in the Constitution, regardless of which party won elections. 

"The reignition [of the UDF] is not to establish a new party; it is about understanding who we are [as South Africans] and the fire that should burn inside all of us," Manuel told News24.

South Africa's former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, also attended the festivities, and were seated alongside anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn, the only surviving leader of the four women who led the historic 9 August 1956 women's march against the former regime.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
udfcyril ramaphosatrevor manuelgautengjohannesburgpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 3274 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 862 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2182 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1542 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 769 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.27
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
909.88
0.0%
Palladium
1,256.13
0.0%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
67,621
-1.9%
All Share
73,081
-1.8%
Resource 10
54,747
-2.0%
Industrial 25
102,968
-1.8%
Financial 15
16,525
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo