We have no evidence of candidates struggling to contest elections, independents admit

The Constitutional Court is hearing legal challenges to sections of the Electoral Amendment Act.

The act was amended in response to a June 2020 ruling that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional for its exclusion of independent candidates to contest National Assembly elections.

Independent candidates want lower barriers for them to enter races, as well as more seat allocation in the National Assembly.

A significant concession that independent candidates had "no evidence" of struggling to amass the required 14 000 signatures to contest next year's elections could derail the application to rule the Electoral Amendment Act unconstitutional.



On Wednesday, in the Constitutional Court, advocate Andrea Gabriel, on behalf of civic group One Movement South Africa (OSA), said she accepted her clients had not substantiated how the signature requirement - which currently stands at 1 000 needed for political party candidates to register for polls - was a "barrier" to contest next year's national and provincial elections after the amended act raised the threshold to 14 000 for independents.

This week, the Constitutional Court heard two applications from the OSA and Independent Candidate Association of South Africa (ICA) challenging sections of the Electoral Amendment Act, which was ruled unconstitutional in June 2020, for the exclusion of independent candidates in National Assembly elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa enacted the amended legislation in April.

The OSA contended the independents' requirement of between 10 000 and 14 000 signatures from voters to contest national elections - including between 4 000 and 9 000 to challenge for provincial seats - created an "unfair barrier to entry, which is arbitrary, and which constitutes an unjustifiable infringement of the rights of independent candidates" in terms of the Bill of Rights.

READ | IEC raises 'failed election' warning as independent candidates tell ConCourt they are being crippled

But Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the OSA's argument was devoid of reasons on how independents would be unfairly treated, adding he would have expected them to show, in an affidavit, the struggles endured in amassing the required signatures to contest.

Zondo's question stemmed from an earlier assertion by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's advocate, Steven Budlender, who accepted that the "prospect of securing 14 000 signatures [for independents] was daunting", but "if you need 92 600 votes to win a National Assembly seat, how much more daunting would that be".

Motsoaledi opposed OSA's application.

There is no evidence that someone even tried to collect these signatures.

Budlender asserted:Responding to Zondo, Gabriel conceded her clients had not deposed an affidavit showing how the independents' rights were infringed, but a "group of people" was challenging being kept out of contesting elections because of the high signature threshold.

"We are not asking the court to read in the [new signature] requirement forever.

"We are asking the court to legislate to ensure participation of independent candidates in the 2024 elections," she said, adding the current requirement was "unjustifiably high".

Justice Owen Rogers, rejecting Parliament's argument that reducing the signature requirement would risk the organising of free and fair elections, said the decision for the threshold spike from 1 000 to 14 000 signatures was sinister.

"The bogeyman of elections that are not manageable only came about after this court [in June 2020] said independent candidates can contest," he added.

Rogers was alluding to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) - which did not oppose the OSA's application to reduce the signature requirement - only raising the prospect of "failed elections" in advocating for a higher entry barrier after independents were permitted to stand for polls.

AS IT HAPPENED | 'No evidence' independents will struggle to get 14 000 signatures to contest elections - Home Affairs

But advocate Azhar Bham for the IEC said the barrier was not an issue before because only candidates from political formations could contest, adding it was easier to manage because 48 parties were on the ballot in the 2019 elections.

He added a higher signature requirement was needed for the 2024 elections because independents would be on the ballot for the first time and could make the IEC's organisation of the polls "challenging".

"It is a challenge that comes with the inclusion of independents. It is a whole new world. From that perspective, the IEC says that a threshold that is too low creates all sorts of problems," Bham said.

What we need to try to do is that, in a new situation [with independents contesting], put ourselves in the future as best we can.

He added:

Meanwhile, the ICA concluded its arguments on Tuesday which challenged that independent candidates are only allowed 200 of the 400 National Assembly seats, as legislated by the amended act.



The ICA wants the seat allocation to be raised from 200 to 350, calling the current restriction "inconsistent with the rule of law".

The court reserved judgment.



