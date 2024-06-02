'A theatre of openness': IEC officially declares 2024 election results as free and fair

The IEC declared the 2024 elections free and fair.

It said the elections were highly contested and tested the commission.

Find everything you need to know about the 2024 general elections on News24's Elections Hub.

The results of the 2024 general elections, in which no political party emerged as an outright winner, were free and fair.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) made the announcement at an event in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The declaration of the results follows objections by some political parties, who alleged there were irregularities with the IEC's results-capturing process.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya, however, said the objections had no significant impact on the overall outcome.

The results and total seat allocation for the national assembly are as follows:

ANC-159; DA-87; MK Party-58; EFF-39; IFP-17; PA-9; VF Plus-6; ActionSA-6; ACDP-3; UDM-3; ATM-3; AL-Jamah-2; BOSA-2; NCC-2; Rise Mzansi-2; GOOD-1; PAC-1; and UAT-1.

Moepya said: "This moment marks a juncture in our nation's democratic journey. This is a testament to the resilience and unwavering commitment to this beautiful land, freedom and equality that we enjoy in this democracy.



"As we gather here tonight, let us reflect on the significance of a moment such as this, for it is not merely a combination of an electoral process, but a celebration of the very essence of our democracy.

"These elections were undoubtedly the most difficult and the most highly contested as a nation."

LIVE | ANC loses 71 seats in Parliament, DA gains 3, MKP scores 58 seats

He added that the IEC had been triumphant after conducting the elections with the utmost transparency, fairness and adherence to the high standards expected from practitioners of election management.



IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the 2024 elections had tested the strength of the commission - but, in the end, it had delivered credible elections.

"Since the proclamation of the elections in February, our country has been on a journey to impart practical content to our electoral, democratic soul. Even with novel challenges and political contours never experienced before, the 2024 election is a moment of democratic affirmation.

"In this arena, we experienced electoral transparency of superlative proportions. Indeed, this was a theatre of openness," said Mamabolo.