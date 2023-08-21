7m ago

Share

'He collapsed and died': Strokes, a silent killer in SA

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More younger people are suffering strokes.
More younger people are suffering strokes.
Moyo Studio/Getty Images
  • According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 215 people die from heart disease and strokes daily. 
  • The foundation said five people have heart attacks, and 10 have strokes every hour.
  • However, because of the lack of awareness about cardiovascular diseases, many people go undiagnosed and untreated until it is too late. 

"He collapsed and died": This line has become all too familiar amid concern over the number of strokes in South Africa, increasingly in younger people. 

The owner of the famous Eyadini Lounge in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Jabulani "Mjay" Zama, 47, was buried this past weekend after he suffered a stroke.

Other celebrities who died after strokes include Gqom artist Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, 40, singer Sibongile Khumalo, 63, Dorothy Masuku, 83, and 54-year-old Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 215 people die from heart disease and strokes daily. 

The foundation said five people have heart attacks, and 10 have strokes every hour.

However, because of the lack of awareness about cardiovascular diseases, many people go undiagnosed and untreated until it is too late.

According to professionals, stroke was preventable if detected earlier.

South African singer Lira, 44, is recovering well after her stroke in Germany last year.

She could not speak and revealed she was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

READ | 'Today is a good day': Lira speaks publicly for the first time since suffering a stroke

Last month, she said she was still recovering but could only communicate in English as her language centre was damaged.

Musician L'vovo Derrango also suffered a minor stroke in December last year. 

The head of the internal medicine department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Medical School, Professor Bulie Magula, said many people were dying from stroke because of the increasing burden of diseases that increase the risk of developing stroke.

She added:  

Changes in the type of food we eat, lower levels of physical activity, stress, and smoking drive the risk factors for stroke such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, and heart disease. The increasing burden of stroke is also observed among those living with HIV.

Magula said the stroke was a cardiovascular complication due to reduced blood supply to parts of the brain that control various body functions.

"Damage to blood vessels as a complication of diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol result in a reduction of or cutting off blood supply to parts of the brain responsible for critical bodily functions.

"When we do a CT brain scan of someone who has had a stroke, the evidence of the damage can be seen as either an area of bleeding or no blood supply.

"Whether there is bleeding or cutting off in blood supply, the result is the same as the brain tissue dies.

"This is usually due to disruption in the blood vessel or blockage from a clot that could be coming from the heart. So, the heart is a vital organ that we must examine to find underlying causes of stroke." 

ALSO READ | Strokes are on the rise among younger people: A neurologist offers important tips to be aware of

She added traditionally, strokes used to be most prevalent in older people as most of the risk factors for stroke occurred mainly in them.

Magula said lately, strokes occurred quite commonly among younger people.

"This is because of the increasing burden of the risk factors among younger people, which are also fuelled by the growing burden of obesity. HIV infection also contributes to cardiovascular disease and stroke burden," she added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
health
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
39% - 3841 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1004 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2447 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1737 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 847 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.00
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.20
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.68
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
906.92
+0.3%
Palladium
1,239.35
-0.6%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
68,286
+1.0%
All Share
73,773
+1.0%
Resource 10
54,838
+0.2%
Industrial 25
103,686
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,885
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

4h ago

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

4h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo