10 deaths among 207 food poisoning cases in Gauteng since February - provincial health dept

Four children died last week of suspected food poisoning.

Since February, 10 children have died due to suspected food poisoning in Gauteng.

Out of the more than 200 food poisoning cases that affected children in Gauteng since February, 10 have resulted in death.

Most of the cases were in the Ekurhuleni district, which had 119 cases with four deaths, followed by Johannesburg with 40 cases.

Tshwane had 31 cases resulting in three deaths, and the West Rand district had 14 cases. The Sedibeng district had three cases and three deaths.

The latest cases were reported on Thursday night at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ekurhuleni.

In the one incident, two brothers, aged 4 and 6, died after they "suffered from a suspected foodborne illness", the health department said.

"They had earlier shared a common meal (pap and soup) at home. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, while his brother, the 6-year-old, was unresponsive, foaming through the mouth and nostrils and eventually succumbed to the illness," Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

On the same night, three children from Vosloorus, aged 3, 5 and 6, were taken to Jabulani Dumane CHC after presenting with symptoms of vomiting and body weakness.

The 3-year-old and 5-year-old, who were neighbours, died on arrival. The 6-year-old was resuscitated and taken to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital for further medical care.

He remains critical.

"Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 28-year-old male who happens to be an uncle to two of the children, had shared potato chips with the three children. He was later admitted to Thelle Mogoerane following symptoms of food poisoning. He was discharged on Friday morning after observation," Nkomo-Ralehoko added.

Gallo Images

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department was "deeply concerned" by the incidents.

"We are working closely with multiple stakeholders and the Gauteng Department of Education to heighten awareness in TISH communities and conduct health education sessions in schools targeting learners and school vendors. These sessions focus on the importance of hand hygiene, proper food handling and preparation, water hygiene, clean environments, sanitation, and food expiry dates amongst other topics," she said.

She added that environmental health teams were working with local municipalities to conduct inspections and encourage small business operators in TISH communities to apply for compliance certificates.