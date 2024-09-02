02 Sep

Share

10 deaths among 207 food poisoning cases in Gauteng since February - provincial health dept

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital dealt with cases of food poisoning. (Natalie Payne/Drum/Gallo Images)
Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital dealt with cases of food poisoning. (Natalie Payne/Drum/Gallo Images)
  • Four children died last week of suspected food poisoning.
  • Since February, 10 children have died due to suspected food poisoning in Gauteng.
  • More than 200 cases of food poisoning have been reported to Gauteng health authorities since then.

Out of the more than 200 food poisoning cases that affected children in Gauteng since February, 10 have resulted in death.

Most of the cases were in the Ekurhuleni district, which had 119 cases with four deaths, followed by Johannesburg with 40 cases.

Tshwane had 31 cases resulting in three deaths, and the West Rand district had 14 cases. The Sedibeng district had three cases and three deaths.

The latest cases were reported on Thursday night at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ekurhuleni.

In the one incident, two brothers, aged 4 and 6, died after they "suffered from a suspected foodborne illness", the health department said.

"They had earlier shared a common meal (pap and soup) at home. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, while his brother, the 6-year-old, was unresponsive, foaming through the mouth and nostrils and eventually succumbed to the illness," Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

READ | Eastern Cape authorities on high alert after over 300 pupils treated for suspected food poisoning

On the same night, three children from Vosloorus, aged 3, 5 and 6, were taken to Jabulani Dumane CHC after presenting with symptoms of vomiting and body weakness.

The 3-year-old and 5-year-old, who were neighbours, died on arrival. The 6-year-old was resuscitated and taken to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital for further medical care.

He remains critical.

"Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 28-year-old male who happens to be an uncle to two of the children, had shared potato chips with the three children. He was later admitted to Thelle Mogoerane following symptoms of food poisoning. He was discharged on Friday morning after observation," Nkomo-Ralehoko added.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko highligh
Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko highlighted the need to prevent food poisoning. (Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department was "deeply concerned" by the incidents.

"We are working closely with multiple stakeholders and the Gauteng Department of Education to heighten awareness in TISH communities and conduct health education sessions in schools targeting learners and school vendors. These sessions focus on the importance of hand hygiene, proper food handling and preparation, water hygiene, clean environments, sanitation, and food expiry dates amongst other topics," she said.

She added that environmental health teams were working with local municipalities to conduct inspections and encourage small business operators in TISH communities to apply for compliance certificates.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
'Why am I being punished?' woman asks after her 3 children fall ill and die at Gauteng school
Two women arrested for the murder of their children in Oudtshoorn, Plettenberg Bay
Eastern Cape government sets aside R13m for parenting training after 8 children allegedly killed...
Read more on:
nomantu nkomo-ralehokogautenghealthcare
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2430 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2446 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.84
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.04
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Platinum
901.75
-0.3%
Palladium
930.50
-0.6%
Gold
2,483.07
-0.4%
Silver
27.89
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,465
-0.5%
ALSI
81,855
-0.4%
RESI 10
53,838
-0.8%
INDI 25
112,161
-0.4%
FINI 15
20,536
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

57m ago

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo