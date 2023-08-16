A breadwinner mother was strangled while on her way to hospital to give birth to twins

A KZN woman pregnant with twins was found strangled to death.

She was on the way to a hospital on Monday when she was killed.

The woman was set to give birth to the twins on Tuesday, a family member told News24.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman, who was pregnant with twins, was found strangled to death.

Busisiwe Ngubo, 35, was found about a kilometre from her home in the Ehlanzeni area of Ward 9, in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality, on Monday evening.

"It is alleged that she had been strangled and her lifeless body discarded on the roadside. The victim was on the verge of delivering twins, a joyous occasion that was tragically cut short," said Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza on Tuesday.

"The individual responsible for this heinous act must be apprehended promptly and the full force of the law should be brought to bear on them."



Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Ixopo police were investigating a case of murder.

Khoza said reports indicated Ngubo left her residence after receiving a call from her police officer boyfriend.

"She had shared the information with relatives and they were aware of her intentions to travel to the hospital as she was about to deliver. The shocking nature of this crime has left the community reeling."

Family spokesperson Mandla Ngcobo said the entire family was traumatised.

"How could anyone expect this to happen? She was meant to give birth by [Tuesday], and then this happens."

He described Ngubo as kind and hardworking.

"She would never harm a soul and she was looking forward to having her children."

Giving birth to the babies was meant to be a positive moment for the family, Ngcobo added.

"Something that was supposed to be a good, positive thing of bringing the lives of these children into the world has turned into a tragedy for the family."

He said Ngubo didn't have permanent work, but was previously a teaching assistant.

'Rigorous pursuit of justice'

Before her death, she was a store lady for a local contractor, who was responsible for the reticulation of water in her local area.

"She was a breadwinner who had been helping take care of her family. She was taking care of her mother. She also has a nine-year-old son.

"We want justice and we want anyone who knows anything to bring that information forward."



