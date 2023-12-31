A glimpse into the painstaking, protracted negotiations to free Al-Qaeda captive Gerco van Deventer

It took Mohamed Yehia Dicko six years of painstaking negotiations to secure the unconditional release of Gerco van Deventer from his Al-Qaeda captors – and he is yet to meet Van Deventer.

"I have to meet him. I want to shake his hand and tell him it was a privilege to be a part of his release success story," Dicko told News24.

Van Deventer, 48, moved from Afghanistan for safer working conditions as a paramedic in Libya, where he was kidnapped in November 2017 and sold to the Al-Qaeda group, Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), in Mali alongside three Turkish men who were released seven months later.