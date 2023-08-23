A 'looter' can't continue: ConCourt ruling blocks Nonxuba from practicing law, LPC to take action

Attorney Zuko Nonxuba, who is on trial for fraud and accused of looting hundreds of millions of rands intended for the care for severely disabled children, is no longer able to practice law, following a Constitutional Court ruling.

In a two-page decision delivered earlier this month, the apex court unanimously rejected Nonxuba's attempt to challenge a Western Cape High Court ruling that suspended him from practicing as a lawyer, pending a Legal Practice Council (LPC) application to have him struck from the roll.

The court found that Nonxuba's appeal application, which he used as a basis to avoid answering questions about his failure to ensure that money earmarked for his disabled and vulnerable clients was properly paid out to them, did "not engage its jurisdiction".