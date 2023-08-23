39m ago

'A true icon of investigative journalism': Sanef 'saddened' by death of Carte Blanche's Derek Watts

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Derek Watts during an interview at his home in Bryanston in July.
  • The SA National Editors' Forum has described Date Derek Watts as a true icon of investigative journalism.
  • Watts died on Tuesday at the age of 74 died after battling lung cancer. 
  • According to Sanef, Watts' legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of journalists and audiences for generations to come.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) is "deeply saddened" by the news that veteran journalist and former Carte Blanche anchor Derek Watts died, and described him as "a true icon of investigative journalism".

Watts died on Tuesday morning, at the age of 74, after battling lung cancer. 

"As the face of Carte Blanche for many years, Watts was not only an exceptional journalist but also a guiding light in the pursuit of truth and transparency.

"His dedication to uncovering stories of immense importance and relevance to the South African public, garnered him immense respect and admiration from colleagues and viewers alike. His distinctive voice and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity has left an indelible mark on the industry," Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said.

The Carte Blanche family is in mourning after the loss of a "legendary figure".

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Derek Watts' wife, children, and loved ones during this grim time of bereavement. We understand the depth of their loss and share in their grief."

Sanef's Wellness and Safety Committee chairperson, Katy Katopodis, described Watts as a television and broadcasting legend in South Africa. She recalled hosting the Oscar Pistorius trial channel with Watts, and said he was "warm, welcoming, and charming".

"We made television history during those days as Carte Blanche and EWN were granted permission to broadcast court proceedings live. It was an honour and a privilege to be a part of a team that included Derek.

"In later years, Derek played a key role in the Adcock Ingram Brave Journalism Awards, and we were able to work together again. He will be missed," Katopodis said.

His former colleagues and 702 breakfast show anchor, Bongani Bingwa, described Watts as "one of the kindest, most generous professionals".

"The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Theresa. Condolences to Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin," Bingwa said.

Sanef added that Watts would be remembered as an exceptional journalist, mentor, and role model to many aspiring journalists.

"Sanef extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends, colleagues, and viewers whose lives were touched by Derek Watts. We stand united in celebrating his remarkable career and legacy that will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of journalists and audiences for generations to come," the forum said in a statement.


