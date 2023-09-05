1h ago

Share

African Parks buys conservationist John Hume's rhinos, plans to rewild 2 000 in 10 years

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A rhino gets a short of anaesthetics before its horn is removed at John Hume's farm in 2016.
A rhino gets a short of anaesthetics before its horn is removed at John Hume's farm in 2016.
Conrad Bornman/Rapport/Madia24/Gallo Images
  • African Parks has purchased 2 000 rhinos and a 7 800ha property.
  • The organisation announced that it had purchased conservationist John Hume's rhino breeding operation.
  • African Parks said it intends to rewild the rhinos and shut down the breeding programme.

African Parks has purchased South African conservationist John Hume's rhino breeding operation.

The conservation NGO manages 22 protected areas in partnership with 12 African governments.

African Parks has stepped in as the new owner of a 7 800-hectare property in the North West, which currently holds 2 000 southern white rhinos - representing up to 15% of the world’s remaining wild population.

News24 previously reported that Hume was auctioning off his rhino farm Platinum Rhino - the world's largest - to the highest bidder after draining his fortune trying to conserve the endangered species.

Hume said that, through the years, he had lavished around $150 million (R2.8 billion) on his philanthropic project to save the animals.

WATCH | South African rhino lover John Hume seeks billionaire successor

In a statement, African Parks announced the acquisition and said it intended to rewild the 2 000 rhinos.

"Given African Parks’ experience in effectively managing protected areas and carrying out wildlife translocations at scale, including bringing rhino back to Rwanda, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, African Parks was approached by numerous concerned individuals from the conservation sector to provide a solution to prevent a potential conservation crisis, and to help secure the future for a species in decline," said CEO Peter Fearnhead.

He added that the breeding programme would be phased out, and that the project would end once all the rhinos were released into the wild.

Fearnhead said:

African Parks had no intention of being the owner of a captive rhino breeding operation with 2 000 rhinos. However, we fully recognise the moral imperative of finding a solution for these animals so that they can once again play their integral role in fully functioning ecosystems.

"The scale of this undertaking is simply enormous, and therefore daunting. However, it is one of the most exciting and globally strategic conservation opportunities. We will be working with multiple governments, funding partners and conservation organisations who are committed to making this rewilding vision a reality."

READ | Auction for 13% of world’s white rhinos to start at R180 million

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy congratulated African Parks on the acquisition, saying it was a "conservation solution for the rhino currently in a captive facility".

"Our government is guided in our approach to conservation by the UN Convention on Biodiversity and our own white paper. In this regard, we are ready to support African Parks and other partners with technical and scientific advice in developing a conservation solution that includes translocating the animals over a period of time to suitable parks and community conservancies in South Africa and on the African continent," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
african parksnorth westconservationanimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 342 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1499 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 690 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
52% - 2740 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

04 Sep

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

04 Sep

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.19
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.08
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.59
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.20
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
941.62
-0.1%
Palladium
1,196.07
-1.4%
Gold
1,930.40
-0.4%
Silver
23.51
-2.0%
Brent Crude
89.00
+0.5%
Top 40
68,952
-1.0%
All Share
74,617
-1.0%
Resource 10
56,856
-1.2%
Industrial 25
103,454
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,916
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

6h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

6h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo