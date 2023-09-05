African Parks buys conservationist John Hume's rhinos, plans to rewild 2 000 in 10 years

African Parks has purchased 2 000 rhinos and a 7 800ha property.

The organisation announced that it had purchased conservationist John Hume's rhino breeding operation.

African Parks said it intends to rewild the rhinos and shut down the breeding programme.

African Parks has purchased South African conservationist John Hume's rhino breeding operation.

The conservation NGO manages 22 protected areas in partnership with 12 African governments.

African Parks has stepped in as the new owner of a 7 800-hectare property in the North West, which currently holds 2 000 southern white rhinos - representing up to 15% of the world’s remaining wild population.

News24 previously reported that Hume was auctioning off his rhino farm Platinum Rhino - the world's largest - to the highest bidder after draining his fortune trying to conserve the endangered species.

Hume said that, through the years, he had lavished around $150 million (R2.8 billion) on his philanthropic project to save the animals.

In a statement, African Parks announced the acquisition and said it intended to rewild the 2 000 rhinos.

"Given African Parks’ experience in effectively managing protected areas and carrying out wildlife translocations at scale, including bringing rhino back to Rwanda, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, African Parks was approached by numerous concerned individuals from the conservation sector to provide a solution to prevent a potential conservation crisis, and to help secure the future for a species in decline," said CEO Peter Fearnhead.

He added that the breeding programme would be phased out, and that the project would end once all the rhinos were released into the wild.

Fearnhead said:

African Parks had no intention of being the owner of a captive rhino breeding operation with 2 000 rhinos. However, we fully recognise the moral imperative of finding a solution for these animals so that they can once again play their integral role in fully functioning ecosystems.

"The scale of this undertaking is simply enormous, and therefore daunting. However, it is one of the most exciting and globally strategic conservation opportunities. We will be working with multiple governments, funding partners and conservation organisations who are committed to making this rewilding vision a reality."

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy congratulated African Parks on the acquisition, saying it was a "conservation solution for the rhino currently in a captive facility".

"Our government is guided in our approach to conservation by the UN Convention on Biodiversity and our own white paper. In this regard, we are ready to support African Parks and other partners with technical and scientific advice in developing a conservation solution that includes translocating the animals over a period of time to suitable parks and community conservancies in South Africa and on the African continent," she said.



