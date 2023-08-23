After heavy rain, strong winds in Cape Town, mop-up operations are under way

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management team began mop-up operations after sporadic rain and damaging winds wreaked havoc in parts of the city.

The South African Weather Service on Monday had warned residents that strong to gale-force winds, of up to 80km/h, were expected to hit areas between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Schaapkraal, Jim se Bos, Philippi and Imizamo Yethu.

In Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, a tree was uprooted and it destroyed one dwelling.

The spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said: "The informal settlements department provided residents in these areas with flood kits, and sandbags are being provided. Humanitarian assistance has been requested from our NGO partners."

The City said no evacuations or emergency shelters were required.

"No injuries or deaths were reported. Various roads have been flooded, and the roads and stormwater department is attending to it," said Powell.



Gift of the Givers was on the ground to provide food, blankets and care-packs in Atlantis, Masiphumelele and Chatsworth, along the N7.



