35m ago

Share

Against the wind: Eskom readies itself as weather service warns of strong winds in the Western Cape

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Strong winds, with gusts of up to 80km/h, are expected to batter the Western Cape over the next few days, so power utility Eskom is readying a team to respond to outages and faults.
Strong winds, with gusts of up to 80km/h, are expected to batter the Western Cape over the next few days, so power utility Eskom is readying a team to respond to outages and faults.
Getty Images
  • The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for strong winds of up to 80m/h in the Western Cape over the next few days.
  • Eskom is preparing itself for outages and faults caused by the inclement weather.
  • It has urged people to be patient.

Strong winds, with gusts of up to 80km/h, are expected to batter the Western Cape over the next few days, so power utility Eskom is readying a team to respond to outages and faults.

According to a South African Weather Service warning, strong to gale-force westerly to north-westerly winds of 60km/h to 65km/h, with gusts of 70km/h to 80km/h, are expected to hit areas between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday, before spreading to Plettenberg Bay by late evening.

The weather service added that it was also expected to be windy over the interior as the cold front approaches and passes, but no warning was issued for that, the weather service's Kanyisa Makubalo told News24.

The winds are expected to continue on Wednesday.

It added that several areas in the province would be affected, including Saldanha Bay, Swartland, the City of Cape Town, Matzikama, Mossel Bay, Knysna and Cederberg. 

READ | Cape of storms: Heavy rains cause havoc in Cape Winelands and surrounds

Small vessels were advised to seek shelter in harbours due to unpredictable waves along the coast.

Eskom said it was preparing for the inclement weather, saying that it could hamper existing electricity restoration efforts.

The power utility said:

We have extended our resource base with additional contractors to our existing field staff to address the current challenges as part of our recovery plan.

It urged people to be patient and to follow the available channels when logging a fault or when experiencing electricity supply challenges.

The inclement weather hits the province over the last days of South Africa's winter.

Several cold fronts have hit the province, leading to severe rainfall and strong winds.

In June, above-average rainfall caused flooding in several parts of the province.

News24 previously reported that flooding left Citrusdal cut off from the rest of the province and resulted in two deaths.

In the Cederberg Municipality, Citrusdal recorded 283mm of rain in June, and Clanwilliam recorded 129mm.

In the Matzikama Local Municipality, Lutzville recorded 66mm of rainfall (300% of the normal amount), and Vredendal received 77mm (307%).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawseskomwestern capeweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
39% - 4108 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1080 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2575 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 1818 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
8% - 886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
24.02
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.51
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
918.22
+1.5%
Palladium
1,256.81
0.0%
Gold
1,901.21
+0.6%
Silver
23.37
+2.7%
Brent Crude
84.46
-0.4%
Top 40
68,334
+0.1%
All Share
73,819
+0.1%
Resource 10
55,184
+0.4%
Industrial 25
103,601
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,848
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo