1h ago

Share

Alleged Rwanda genocidaire Fulgence Kayishema's transfer case almost struck off the roll

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The plan to transfer former Rwandan militiaman Fulgence Kayishema to Tanzania to stand trial for his alleged part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide came close to being struck off the roll on Wednesday.
The plan to transfer former Rwandan militiaman Fulgence Kayishema to Tanzania to stand trial for his alleged part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide came close to being struck off the roll on Wednesday.
Rodger Bosch/AFP
  • Authorities seek to transfer former Rwandan militiaman Fulgence Kayishema to Arusha, Tanzania, to stand trial for his alleged part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.
  • The plan came close to being struck off the roll when the judge had expected to receive a transfer request, but the State and defence were expecting the proceedings to only deal with the confirmation of Kayishema's defence counsel. 
  • Kayishema has another case running, this one involving criminal charges of fraud, as well as violations of the Immigration Act and the Refugees Act.

The plan to transfer former Rwandan militiaman Fulgence Kayishema to Arusha, Tanzania, to stand trial for his alleged part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide came close to being struck off the roll in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The judge had expected to receive a transfer request, but the State and defence were expecting the proceedings to only deal with the confirmation of Kayishema's defence counsel and to set a timeline for filing a formal application required for the transfer. This allows for the filing of any potential opposition to his transfer. 

Kayishema has two court cases running.

One in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court relates to when he was arrested in Paarl in May for the first time. It is a criminal case involving charges of fraud, as well as violations of the Immigration Act and the Refugees Act.

READ | Rwanda genocide accused arrested again - this time to stand trial in Tanzania

He is alleged to have used several aliases and tendered documents under those aliases for day-to-day life in South Africa, as well as for travel in and out of the country and for his medical care. 

On 15 August, Kayishema was arrested for a second time, this time in Helderstroom Prison, where he was in custody for the fraud and immigration case. 

The second arrest was in terms of an international warrant of arrest for his transfer to Tanzania.

Kayishema had to appear in front of a judge in the Western Cape High Court within 48 hours of arrest.

He did so on 15 August.

His legal team was caught completely off-guard, so the matter was postponed so they could appoint counsel for the new arrest and plot a way forward.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Henney pointed out that there was no request in front of him relating to the transfer request. 

READ | Alleged Rwandan 'genocidaire' to apply for asylum in SA

Henney said that, in terms of the law, because the warrant's obligations had been fulfilled and there were no papers in front of him, there was nothing left for the court to do. 

"There's no case before me, so it should be struck off the roll." 

Henney warned:

There's nothing to postpone. Unless you get it [the application] as soon as possible, I will strike.

Kayishema is wanted for his part in the torching of a Catholic church in Nyange, Rwanda, during the genocide. People were burnt to death inside the building and a bulldozer flattened the walls to finish off any survivors. The priest, Athanase Seromba was found guilty of genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and given a life sentence.

The court stood down for about half an hour while the state and the defence discussed the problem privately. 

Extraditions and transfer cases are notorious for being complicated and drawn out, with side applications and challenges that can take years. 

Prosecutor Tommy Bunguzana, with two other top prosecutors next to him, said they had understood Wednesday to be devoted to putting Kayishema's lawyer, David Simonsz, on the record and setting timelines for the transfer application paperwork to be filed.

He proposed that they get more time to deal with the papers.  

Simonsz said that, because Kayishema is already in custody, it would be pragmatic to allow for more time to deal with the papers. 

The transfer aspect of the case was salvaged, with the agreement that the papers would be filed as soon as possible. For now, it remains on the roll until a new date yet to be announced. 

Kayishema was not present.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fulgence kayishemacape townwestern capecrime and courtsrwanda genocide
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3944 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

29 Aug

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.55
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.60
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.27
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
972.15
-0.7%
Palladium
1,225.69
-1.1%
Gold
1,946.22
+0.5%
Silver
24.79
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,348
+0.4%
All Share
75,078
+0.4%
Resource 10
57,459
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,183
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,176
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo