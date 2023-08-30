Alleged Rwanda genocidaire Fulgence Kayishema's transfer case almost struck off the roll

Authorities seek to transfer former Rwandan militiaman Fulgence Kayishema to Arusha, Tanzania, to stand trial for his alleged part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

The plan to transfer former Rwandan militiaman Fulgence Kayishema to Arusha, Tanzania, to stand trial for his alleged part in the 1994 Rwanda genocide came close to being struck off the roll in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The judge had expected to receive a transfer request, but the State and defence were expecting the proceedings to only deal with the confirmation of Kayishema's defence counsel and to set a timeline for filing a formal application required for the transfer. This allows for the filing of any potential opposition to his transfer.

Kayishema has two court cases running.

One in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court relates to when he was arrested in Paarl in May for the first time. It is a criminal case involving charges of fraud, as well as violations of the Immigration Act and the Refugees Act.

He is alleged to have used several aliases and tendered documents under those aliases for day-to-day life in South Africa, as well as for travel in and out of the country and for his medical care.

On 15 August, Kayishema was arrested for a second time, this time in Helderstroom Prison, where he was in custody for the fraud and immigration case.

The second arrest was in terms of an international warrant of arrest for his transfer to Tanzania.

Kayishema had to appear in front of a judge in the Western Cape High Court within 48 hours of arrest.

He did so on 15 August.

His legal team was caught completely off-guard, so the matter was postponed so they could appoint counsel for the new arrest and plot a way forward.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Henney pointed out that there was no request in front of him relating to the transfer request.

Henney said that, in terms of the law, because the warrant's obligations had been fulfilled and there were no papers in front of him, there was nothing left for the court to do.

"There's no case before me, so it should be struck off the roll."

Henney warned:

There's nothing to postpone. Unless you get it [the application] as soon as possible, I will strike.

Kayishema is wanted for his part in the torching of a Catholic church in Nyange, Rwanda, during the genocide. People were burnt to death inside the building and a bulldozer flattened the walls to finish off any survivors. The priest, Athanase Seromba was found guilty of genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and given a life sentence.

The court stood down for about half an hour while the state and the defence discussed the problem privately.

Extraditions and transfer cases are notorious for being complicated and drawn out, with side applications and challenges that can take years.

Prosecutor Tommy Bunguzana, with two other top prosecutors next to him, said they had understood Wednesday to be devoted to putting Kayishema's lawyer, David Simonsz, on the record and setting timelines for the transfer application paperwork to be filed.

He proposed that they get more time to deal with the papers.

Simonsz said that, because Kayishema is already in custody, it would be pragmatic to allow for more time to deal with the papers.

The transfer aspect of the case was salvaged, with the agreement that the papers would be filed as soon as possible. For now, it remains on the roll until a new date yet to be announced.

Kayishema was not present.