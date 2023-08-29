Alleged sex trafficker denies sending potential sex worker to Cape Town

The woman on trial for alleged sex trafficking had a tense day being cross-examined.

She said one of the women she is alleged to have trafficked was actually being sent to Cape Town to be a childminder to her children.

She said she desperately needed a break from her children and her now estranged husband said he was too busy to look after them.

The woman from Springbok on trial for sex trafficking denies sending a drug-addicted woman to work in her husband's "brothel" in Cape Town.

Instead, she said she sent the woman to scout out her husband's house in the hope of sending her children to him and for the woman to be their childminder.

"I didn't send her to Cape Town for prostitution," insisted Leandra Williams Ayuk as her trial continued in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Leandra, her now estranged husband Edward Ayuk, and his relative Yannick are all on trial on a stack of charges relating to allegedly running a brothel between Koeberg Road and the Ysterplaat Airforce Base in Cape Town.

The charges include trafficking in women, drugs, assault and debt bondage allegations.

Leandra has testified that she met Edward at a club in Cape Town, and after a respectful courtship, they moved in together. They moved from a room in a flat, to the house in Brooklyn when she became pregnant.

Still, instead of preparing for the baby, she became increasingly annoyed by a stream of men sitting in their lounge playing cards, drinking, and having sex with women they brought along.

Eventually, she moved back to Springbok in the Northern Cape with the children.

However, life there was tough, too. She testified on Monday that she was in a really bad state and desperately needed a break from her four children.

She wanted them to go and live with their father in Cape Town for a while.

"At that stage, I was even willing to hand them to social workers," she said, as she explained that she was at the end of her tether emotionally.

"I was desperate."

She called Edward and told him she was sending the children, but he said he was too busy to look after them.

So, she decided that she would send a childminder to Cape Town to look after the children. First, the childminder would go and have a look at the working environment, and if she liked it, Leandra would send the children from Springbok down in a taxi to Edward.

This is the woman she allegedly sent for sex work.

She bought the proposed childminder a taxi ticket to Cape Town. However, instead of staying, the woman caught the next taxi out of Cape Town to Springbok.

The court has heard testimony previously that she was allegedly told she had to work in the house as a sex worker, and she got a fright and went home as soon as possible.

Leandra said she did not know why the woman returned to Springbok so quickly, and she was in such a mess herself that she did not ask why she came back.

Instead, she found a woman in Springbok who would look after the children for her.

The State was not easily convinced.

The prosecutor, Maria Marshall, pointed out that there was no need to send the children to Cape Town in the first place if there was already someone in Springbok to look after them, and therefore, no need to hire a childminder to go down to Cape Town.

"Mam, I had my own stress," Leandra insisted, in a day taken up with loud outbursts, where she complained that she was going to be judged for not answering questions properly, and forgetting dates.

In one outburst, she questioned what was wrong with sending the children to their father in Cape Town in the first place.

She added:

They've got a father. He can also look after them. They have got a father that can buy them food, that can sit with 'Mammie this and Mammie that' all day. He can see...[what it's like]

She said that if they stayed at home with a childminder, she would have no break from their constant demands.

"I was desperate. I just wanted to be alone."

The cross-examination appeared to be putting so much strain on Leandra that eventually, she began stress-humming.

At one point she was asked to stop shouting, and by the time the lunch break rolled around, she was singing the last half of her sentences as the strain of repeated questioning took its toll.

Other women who have testified alleged they were lured by the promise of better working conditions as a sex worker, and free drugs. However, they alleged they were treated very badly. The brothers say they are being set up by a policeman they complained about.