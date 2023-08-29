35m ago

Alleged vigilantes in dock after attack leaves 3 dead, severely injures 2 others in KZN

Nkosikhona Duma
Seven people suspected of mob violence will appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court.
  • Seven suspects charged in connection with a deadly vigilante attack in Folweni, Durban, has made their first appearance in court.
  • News24 understands the mob was allegedly led by the local community policing forum and more arrests are expected.
  • The accused claimed the deceased were responsible for theft in the area.

The Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal has added to its roll the case against seven suspects who allegedly formed part of a mob that killed three men and left two others severely injured in an apparent vigilante attack in Folweni, Durban.

It is alleged on 16 August, at least 50 residents - carrying pangas, knobkerries and bush knives - invaded one of the homes in the area on suspicion it was harbouring thieves.

On Monday, a police officer investigating the case told News24 the mob was allegedly led by members of the local community policing forum.

Lindani Mthethwa, 33, Tshepo Mkhize, 22, and Wandile Gumede, 18, were among the occupants in the house when it came under attack.

"The mob took turns beating them up. The attackers then used a rope to tie all the victims before moving them into an RDP house which was then set alight," the officer said.

The officer added:
One of them [the victims] escaped from the house shortly after it was set on fire, but he was caught and beaten up until he died. The other two also managed to leave the house that had been set alight after the mob left. However, due to the severity of the beatings on their bodies, they collapsed and died not far from the flaming house.

Two other men, Lwazi Mthethwa and Siyanda Mkhize, survived the incident, but both are recovering from the severe beatings.

"Mthethwa cannot walk properly anymore because he was shot in the leg. Both survivors have wounds all over their bodies," the officer said.

The mob also allegedly burnt a shack in the same yard as the RDP house.

The assailants then allegedly entered another house in the area after claims surfaced it was used to store stolen goods and took several items, including a television and an amplifier, the officer said.

The seven who made their first appearance in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday are:

  • Simphiwe Ngidi, 38,
  • Siyamthemba Sibiya, 20,
  • Nkululeko Nkomo, 47,
  • Lungelo Makhanya, 23,
  • Goodman Nkwanyana, 44,
  • Vusumuzikayise Ngcoya, 66 and
  • Mhlengi Mbili, 23.

All seven suspects, facing three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, opted to take the services of a legal aid attorney.

Prosecutor Nolwazi Jele called for an adjournment until 5 September for the accused to make formal bail applications.

KZN Community Policing Forum board chairperson Mabutho Mtshali condemned the attack and said the board did not condone vigilantism.

According to the police, more arrests were imminent.


