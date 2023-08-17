'The school betrayed us': Mom demands justice after dreadlock drama ends in assault

A mother whose child was expelled from a Christian school in Midrand, Johannesburg, because of her dreadlocks is demanding justice.

The woman and her daughter have opened an assault case against the school principal's husband.

The pair were allegedly assaulted by the man, whom they say is not even an employee of the school.

A Gauteng mother who chose to send her child to a Christian school in Midrand as she wanted her daughter to learn in a religious environment says she feels betrayed by the school after she and her child were assaulted, allegedly by the principal's husband.

She claims that an order from Crowthorne Christian Academy that her daughter, 13, must cut her dreadlocks culminated in them being assaulted and her child being expelled from the school.

The child has since been placed in another school following an intervention by the Gauteng Department of Education.

The mother and her daughter can't be named to protect the identity of the minor.

The pair has since opened a criminal case of assault.

The mother says the principal had told them that no child must return from the Easter holidays with hair extensions.

She claims that parents were never consulted before the decision was made, still, she removed her daughter's extensions and left her with dreadlocks.

"I then consulted the principal. I thought she [the principal] didn't understand our black hair.

"My daughter has been wearing dreadlocks since joining the school in Grade 3. I chose the school because it offers Afrikaans and was a street away from my home.

"I also wanted my daughter to learn in a Christian environment. I didn't expect that this day would come. The school betrayed us," the mother said.

On Friday, the pupil took her phone to school, contravening the school's policy.

"My daughter confessed to taking her phone to school. I reprimanded her.

"The principal promised to punish her on Monday, which I supported.

"On Saturday, the principal texted complaining about my daughter's hair. She ordered that I must cut my daughter's hair or she mustn't come back on Monday."

The mother was willing to engage the principal.

On Monday, she went to the school.

"I waited outside and my daughter came to me complaining that she was told not to enter her classroom. I told her to go back to her classroom. A teacher said the principal ordered them to chase my daughter away until she cuts her dreadlocks.

"I called a friend who arrived with her husband. I explained to them what was happening. The principal later arrived with her husband, carrying an invoice claiming that I owed school fees. I don't owe them a cent.

"I told the principal's husband that I didn't have a contract with him. He became aggressive. The husband walked to my daughter's classroom and ordered other pupils to go out. He remained with my child.

"He told my daughter that she had been expelled and must go home. He grabbed her and threw her out of the classroom. My daughter then fell to the ground. He also threw me to the ground.

"How did the principal allow her husband to grab my child like that? How did she allow him to assault us?" she asked.

School closes doors

Gauteng Education has condemned the incident.

Officials have also uncovered that the school was not properly registered with the department.

"The department is aware of the incident. The school is illegally operating. They changed the school's name without following the necessary procedure. We are assisting them to comply. The department has offered the [assaulted] pupil alternative schooling and counselling.

"Accordingly, we have also relocated all pupils. We condemn any form of ill-treatment," Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

The school has since closed its doors.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they were investigating a case of assault common opened by the mother.

No arrest has been made.