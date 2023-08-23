Authorities on alert after two pupils from same school die by suicide, four others attempt suicide

The Gauteng Department of Education has voiced concerns after three suicides and four suicide attempts at Tsakane Secondary School in Brakpan.

Two pupils and a general worker died by suicide after consuming poison, and four other pupils attempted suicide.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane has encouraged pupils struggling with mental health to reach out to professionals by calling Childline on 116.

According to Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, two pupils and one general worker from the school died by suicide after taking poison at their homes. The children died on 7 and 8 August, and the worker on 18 August.

Mabona said four other pupils from the school attempted suicide by drinking poison and were recovering in hospital.

"Two girls in grades 8 and 12 died after consuming poison at their homes. On Tuesday, 8 August, the department heard that a Grade 8 boy brought poison to school and consumed it in full view of other pupils. He was immediately rushed to a local medical facility and is recovering," he said.

"We are also aware of a video that has gone viral on social media showing two other girls being assisted to stand, with false reports that they also consumed poison, which is false.

"The video footage was captured on Monday during a community prayer at the school, in which some pupils were emotionally moved by the passing of their fellow learners. Therefore, it must be clarified that no pupil consumes poison and has died on school premises."



Mabona said officials visited the school on Tuesday with law enforcement agencies and social workers.

"Necessary psychosocial support was provided to the pupils, and classes continued without disruptions. An employee wellness team will be deployed to support staff at the school. Indeed, these incidents are concerning. As such, a parents' meeting will be facilitated on Sunday to address this concerning behaviour at the school," he said.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said authorities were gravely concerned by the goings-on at Tsakane Secondary School.

He said: "Pupils are encouraged to reach out to our officials and to interact with professionals for necessary assistance by calling Childline on 116. We wish to convey our condolences to the families of the deceased learners and one general worker, wishing that the entire school community finds peace during this time."

If you or anyone you know is suffering from mental health issues, you can contact: Sadag's 24-hour mental health helpline: 0800 456 789

SA Federation for Mental Health: 011 781 1852

Lifeline South Africa: 0861 322 322









