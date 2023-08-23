Babita Deokaran: Killers weave tale of stalking and murder while mastermind remains free

Two years after corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s bloody assassination - those who masterminded the murder and two others who pulled the trigger are still in the wind.

On Tuesday, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Siphakanyiswa Dladla pleaded guilty to murder and illegal firearm charges related to Deokaran's 2021 slaying before the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The six were arrested three days after Deokaran was shot eleven times in the driveway of her Winchester Hills home, shortly after dropping her teenage daughter off at school.