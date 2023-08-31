Beaufort West or Dubai-West? Mayor wants to 'rebrand' historic municipality

The mayor of Beaufort West, Ashley Sauls I (the first), wants to rename the municipality, known as the "Capital of the Karoo", to Dubai-West.

This is part of a proposal to "rebrand, restore and reposition" the municipality, he said, during a council sitting where he tabled the motion.

The Beaufort West municipality consists of four towns - Beaufort West, Merweville, Murraysburg and Nelspoort. Speaking to News24, Sauls, of the Patriotic Alliance, said he wanted to change the name of the municipality, so that it was reflective of all four towns.