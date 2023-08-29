21m ago

BELA Bill: DA triumphant in bid to have all public voices heard on the proposed law

Yoliswa Sobuwa
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has agreed to process thousands of email submissions on the proposed BELA Bill that are yet to be analysed.
  • Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has agreed to process thousands of email submissions yet to be analysed. 
  • This comes after the DA maintained that the public participation process could not be minimised and that no submissions could be discarded.
  • Baxolile Nodada said pupils already had an uphill battle with the country's subpar education system.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on Tuesday agreed to process thousands of email submissions yet to be analysed as part of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

This comes after the DA maintained that the public participation process could not be minimised and that no submissions could be discarded.

The Department of Basic Education indicated the need to amend the South African Schools Act (SASA) 84, 1996, into the BELA Bill.

The bill seeks to transform some aspects of the basic education sector.

Two weeks ago, the DA and the ACDP walked out of the clause-by-clause deliberations of the BELA Bill in Parliament. 

At the time, the portfolio committee chairperson, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, had refused to allow clarity-seeking questions and forced the adoption of the draft Consolidated BELA Bill National Report.

The DA's national education spokesperson, Baxolile Nodada, said they wanted to know if the total number of submissions received was 32 941 or 34 509.

"We've sought clarity on how it was decided which written submissions would be analysed as all of the hand-delivered submissions seem to have been analysed, but only a portion of the email submissions (6 715 of 17 452) were analysed. And we have yet to receive the matrix analysis of submissions of each clause of the BELA Bill. The requested reports from Parliamentary Legal Services and National Treasury were also not forthcoming," he said.

Nodada said the DA would not allow the voices of thousands of people to be silenced.

He added:

Parliament's agreement that the submissions must be analysed shows that the DA and other opposition parties were correct and justified in breaking quorum two weeks ago and walking out.

He said the DA had written to Mbinqo-Gigaba to request that due process be followed, including presenting a qualitative and quantitative matrix of all submissions on each clause of the BELA Bill.

"This might have a significant impact on the A-list and the continued deliberations of the bill. We will do everything in our power to ensure that all laws that pass through Parliament, including legislation on education, are in the people's best interest," Nodada said.

He said pupils already had an uphill battle with the country's education system.

"We will not allow a draconian bill that seeks to disempower communities and school governing bodies, a bill that fails to incorporate the concerns and suggestions from the homeschooling sector...to be bulldozed through Parliament," he added. 

The BELA Bill's national draft report comprises three categories that the committee undertook to seek public comments on.

According to the draft report, there were 11 264 participants who attended the public hearings across nine provinces.

"Of the 11 264 participants, 158 made oral submissions, and other participants handed in written submissions during the public hearings," read the report. 

