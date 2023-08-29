BELA Bill: Parliament's legal service gives basic education committee the go-ahead

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education was legally advised that clauses 4 and 5 of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill did not traverse or deal with the principle of separation of power.



Clause 4 seeks to amend section 5 of the South African Schools Act (SASA) 84 of 1996.

It provides that, despite the age at which school attendance is compulsory, a parent may enrol a child at a school to start attending Grade R at a younger age, if they so wish, and subject to a few conditions.

Meanwhile, clause 5 provides for the school governing body (SGB) to submit the language policy of a public school and any amendment thereof to the head of department for approval.

The committee had sought legal opinion on the procedure and certain provisions of the BELA Bill.

Two weeks back, the committee concluded its clause-by-clause deliberations on the BELA Bill.

MPs got stuck on whether a single government official should be given wide-ranging control of a school.

The committee then embarked on the legislative process to consider the amendments.

The legislative mandate is a process which seeks to amend the SASA and the Educators Employment Act, 76 of 1998.

The chief legal adviser, advocate Zuraya Adhikarie, said the two clauses clarified the responsibilities and autonomy of the three-tier partnership initially envisaged by the Schools Act and were verified as correct in the judgments pronounced on the issues of admissions and language policy at schools.

Adhikarie said their office received a request from the committee to advise on the legislative procedure following provincial public hearings and the constitutionality of certain provisions of the BELA Bill.

She said:

During the deliberations of clause-by-clause on the BELA BILL, from 15 August to 17 August, the committee requested a legal opinion on procedural and content issues.

She said the legal question was two-fold; firstly, the committee required guidance on the process of the motion of desirability and on the proceedings to process the BELA Bill, since the provincial hearings had been finalised pursuant to the obligation of Parliament and provincial legislatures to facilitate public involvement.

"On 17 August, a motion of desirability was placed before the committee.

"The second leg of the legal question requires an opinion on whether the provisions under clauses 4 and 5 are lawful and in alignment with the country's Constitution," she said.

She said that, with reference to meetings of the committee they had attended, the BELA Bill was still pursuing the correct legal process, in line with sections 29 and 76 of the Constitution.

"The motion of desirability taken on the bill after clause-by-clause deliberations points to the fact that the committee desires to proceed with the bill.

"The committee must proceed with the bill and adopt a report on it, and the bill itself, and refer these to the National Assembly in line with the relevant rules of Parliament," Adhikarie said.



