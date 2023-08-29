Bester took me 'out of the country against my will': Magudumana, in tears, says she was taken forcefully

Nandipha Magudumana revealed during her bail application that her lover, Thabo Bester, took her out of the country against her will.

Magudumana said Bester threatened her and instructed her to get into a car.

A tearful Nandipha Magudumana told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that her lover, convicted serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, forced her into a car and took her out of the country against her will.

Magudumana was in court for her bail application on Tuesday.

In her affidavit, read out in court by advocate Frans Dlamini, Magudumana said that on 17 March 2023, Bester instructed her to "get inside of a vehicle and leave the premises to a premises unknown to me at the time".

"I refused and wanted an explanation, but he forced me into a vehicle. I succumbed to the pressure due to the threats he directed at me.

"I was defenceless, helpless, with no one to report to at that time. I complied with his instructions and was taken out of the country against my will."

Magudumana said she had no control over the situation because she feared Bester's threats.

"I submit that I did not voluntarily depart from the Republic of South Africa. I had no reason to leave the Republic of South Africa," she said.

Magudumana was crying in the dock as Dlamini continued reading her affidavit into the record.

She further indicated that she was fully responsible for her two minor children.

Gallo Images Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

She said there was no likelihood that her release on bail would endanger public safety and that she had no history of violent behaviour.

Magudumana also said she would not evade her trial and would attend court "faithfully".

She said, adding that she could afford bail of R10 000:

I have no intention to live the life of a fugitive.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko indicated that the State would oppose bail.

Magudumana had previously reserved her right to bail pending the outcome of an application to have her arrest and extradition from Tanzania declared unlawful.

On 5 June, Judge Phillip Loubser dismissed the application on the grounds that Magudumana consented to her return when she told police that she wanted to go back to South Africa to see her children.

Loubser, however, found that the State had performed a "disguised extradition" instead of a "deportation".

She appealed on 18 July, but Loubser upheld the original decision.

The matter was adjourned for a lunch break.