1h ago

Share

Bester took me 'out of the country against my will': Magudumana, in tears, says she was taken forcefully

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court on 8 August 2023.
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court on 8 August 2023.
PHOTO: Ditiro Selepe/News24
  • Nandipha Magudumana revealed during her bail application that her lover, Thabo Bester, took her out of the country against her will.
  • Magudumana said Bester threatened her and instructed her to get into a car. 
  • She said she had no control over the situation because she feared Bester's threats.

A tearful Nandipha Magudumana told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that her lover, convicted serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, forced her into a car and took her out of the country against her will.

Magudumana was in court for her bail application on Tuesday.

In her affidavit, read out in court by advocate Frans Dlamini, Magudumana said that on 17 March 2023, Bester instructed her to "get inside of a vehicle and leave the premises to a premises unknown to me at the time".

"I refused and wanted an explanation, but he forced me into a vehicle. I succumbed to the pressure due to the threats he directed at me.

"I was defenceless, helpless, with no one to report to at that time. I complied with his instructions and was taken out of the country against my will."

READ | Dr Nandipha and Bester reunited: Psychologists on why she would risk it all for a criminal

Magudumana said she had no control over the situation because she feared Bester's threats.

"I submit that I did not voluntarily depart from the Republic of South Africa. I had no reason to leave the Republic of South Africa," she said.

Magudumana was crying in the dock as Dlamini continued reading her affidavit into the record.

She further indicated that she was fully responsible for her two minor children.

Magudumana appears in court in hoodie
Nandipha Magudumana appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 8 August 2023.
Gallo Images Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

She said there was no likelihood that her release on bail would endanger public safety and that she had no history of violent behaviour.

Magudumana also said she would not evade her trial and would attend court "faithfully".

She said, adding that she could afford bail of R10 000: 

I have no intention to live the life of a fugitive.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko indicated that the State would oppose bail.

Magudumana had previously reserved her right to bail pending the outcome of an application to have her arrest and extradition from Tanzania declared unlawful.

On 5 June, Judge Phillip Loubser dismissed the application on the grounds that Magudumana consented to her return when she told police that she wanted to go back to South Africa to see her children.

ALSO READ | Magudumana's property company sued for over R3 million it admits owing doctor – as judge alerts NPA

Loubser, however, found that the State had performed a "disguised extradition" instead of a "deportation".

She appealed on 18 July, but Loubser upheld the original decision.

The matter was adjourned for a lunch break.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nandipha magadumanathabo besterbloemfonteinfree statecrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3513 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3349 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

2h ago

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.33
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.03
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
976.82
+1.3%
Palladium
1,218.50
-2.6%
Gold
1,917.01
-0.2%
Silver
24.32
+0.4%
Brent-ruolie
84.42
-0.1%
Top 40
68,816
-0.8%
All Share
74,524
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,333
-1.8%
Industrial 25
103,160
-0.0%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo