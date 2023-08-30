Beware the super, blue moon: Beachgoers warned of high tides and large waves

Coastal residents have been warned of a stronger-than-usual spring tide.

The spring tide is likely to affect tide heights and rip currents, the National Sea Rescue Institute has warned.

The peak of the spring tide is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Beachgoers and other water body users have been warned to expect strong waves and high tides over the next two days.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned that a full moon spring tide will peak during the full moon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Spring tides can have an increased effect on the strength of rip currents, leading to high tides higher than usual and low tides lower than normal.

In addition, this month's moon is a supermoon – when the moon is closer to the Earth than usual. This month the moon will be the closest to Earth for the year.

It is also a blue moon – the second full moon in a month.

"The NSRI is appealing to bathers, coastal hikers, shoreline anglers, boaters, sailors, paddlers and the maritime community to be cautious around our coastline during this full blue supermoon' spring tide," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The effects of the spring tide will gradually wane from Friday.

"Together with winter rough sea conditions that are prevailing around our coastline with cold fronts that have passed in recent days and weeks, and with storms prevailing deep sea off the South African coastline, the NSRI is appealing to the public around our coastline to be cautious during this spring tide," said Lambinon.







