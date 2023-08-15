Black Child Billionaire fraud scheme co-founder gets suspended sentence, ordered to repay victim

The Bethlehem Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced the co-founder of the fraudulent scheme Black Child Billionaire.

The co-founder of the Black Child Billionaire fraudulent scheme has received a suspended sentence in the Bethlehem Commercial Crimes Court in the Free State.



Neo Patrick Makhokolo, 29, appeared in court last week on three charges each of fraud, contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services and the Banks Acts and money laundering.

The charges emanate from the illegal investment scheme he used to swindle unsuspecting Phuthaditjhaba residents who invested monies with the promise of returned interest of between 25 and 100% in just a month.

The Hawks said Makhokolo operated the Black Child Billionaire scheme in 2018 and 2019.

The scheme was reported to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Bethlehem.

"Four known victims lost a cumulative amount of more than half a million rand.

"They reported the matter when the return on their investment was not forthcoming," said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli.

He was sentenced to four years for each charge and five years for money laundering. The sentences were all suspended for five years.

The court also ordered him to repay one of the victims R18 000 in instalments of R1 500.

It also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

In 2021, the Hawks arrested the scheme's co-founder Lebohang Ernest Maboea.

He missed several court appearances after the police released him on bail.

The Hawks said Maboea, 27, was believed to be hiding in either Gauteng or the Free State.



