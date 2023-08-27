Bloody weekend: Woman arrested for allegedly torching 2 men, 3 others shot dead in Cape Town

Five people have been killed in separate incidents in Cape Town over the weekend.

A woman was arrested for allegedly setting two men alight in Khayelitsha.

Three other people, including two foreign nationals, were found shot dead.

Western Cape police had their hands full this weekend after five people were killed in three separate incidents, including two men who were allegedly set alight by a 24-year-old woman in Khayelitsha on Saturday.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Harare police were investigating two counts of murder after two adult men were set alight in the Endlovini informal settlement on Saturday.

Another person, aged 32, escaped unharmed.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

"A 24-year-old female was arrested in connection with the murders and will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court once she has been charged," added Twigg.

In a second incident, two foreign nationals, both aged 35, were shot dead in Mtombe Street, Brown's Farm, on Friday night.

The police said when officers from Nyanga police station arrived on the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

"The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined," said Twigg.

According to the police, the unknown suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

They said they also recorded numerous robbery cases where Facebook Marketplace users and e-hailing drivers fell prey to unscrupulous scammers who lured unsuspecting victims to Brown's Farm to rob and, at times, attacked them.

Nyanga police station commander Brigadier Lindiwe Dyantyi said the majority of the robbery victims who were interviewed revealed they did not know the area they were taken to.

Dyantyi added:

Some of the victims were even under the impression the area they were called out to was not a township but a farm.

"We caution both e-hailing drivers and online sellers to reconsider venturing out to Brown’s Farm."

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was shot dead on the corner of Sunderland and Lightning streets in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday night.

Police officers attending the scene found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body, said Twigg.

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

He added the motive for the attack was gang-related, and the police were investigating a case of murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



