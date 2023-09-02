3m ago

Blooming economy: West Coast towns ready for flower season's tourist influx

Nicole McCain
Wildflowers on the West Coast.
  • Flower season on the West Coast has brought an influx of tourists to the area.
  • Last year, nearly 75 000 people visited the West Coast during the three-month period.
  • This tourism is a much-needed boost to the local economy. 

West Coast towns are hoping that a long, abundant flower season forecast for this year will bring an economic boost to their region, with an influx of tourists.

West Coast District Municipality spokesperson Heinrich Robertson said the fields of wildflowers draw thousands of visitors to the area between August and September each year.

Among the popular areas to view flowers are Postberg in the West Coast National Park, he said, and there are annual flower shows in Clanwilliam, Darling and Hopefield at which more than 200 wildflower and plant species are displayed.

Robertson said the area had seen an influx of visitors between July and September.

He said:

The importance of the flower season for our tourism sector cannot be underestimated. Tourists travel for kilometres just to visit the region during the flower season. This gives the local economy a good boost especially because the winter months are seen as a quiet season in the sector.

"Tourism is a massive economic driver for the West Coast, and the flower season is no different. The local economy benefits immensely, and in particular, those regions which are 'off-beaten' track because the most beautiful flowers are found in wide open spaces which are mostly in remote areas and smaller towns."

Robertson said this year’s season had been "fantastic", allaying fears that there could have been a long-term effect from recent flooding in the area.

"We were a bit worried because the northern regions were flooded about two months ago. We did not know what impact it would have on the flowers, but 2023 has been one of the better flower seasons in a long time."

Clanwilliam Tourism chairperson Sanet Stander agreed that the influx of tourists coming to view the flowers boosted the area’s economy.

"Clanwilliam is extremely busy during this time of year, as I’m sure neighbouring towns are. We have a long season this year, and the flowers are beautiful," she said.

She said that on most days, at least 10 tour buses pass through the town. Clanwilliam also holds a festival every year, which is currently taking place, that also draws hundreds of tourists into the town.

"It’s a huge economic boost, and it’s been a good season this year. It’s difficult to put a number to the revenue generated, but guest houses, restaurants and shops are busy," said Stander.

Lizelle Carstens, Swartland tourism manager, said the "surge in visitors" had given local businesses the opportunity to "bounce back after the typically sluggish winter months that are common in small towns".

"Due to the abundant rainfall we’ve experienced, we’ve had an exceptionally bustling flower season, attracting tourists from various distant locations. Just this week, our four tourism offices in the Swartland have been inundated with enquiries. Fortunately, the flowers bloomed early this year, and we’re appreciative as this has led to increased occupancy rates in our accommodations."

'Extraordinary bloom in the flower fields'

According to statistics from Wesgro – the official Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency – nearly 75 000 people visited the West Coast towns of Yzerfontein, Darling, Vredendal and Clanwilliam during last year’s flower season.

Yzerfontein, Darling and Clanwilliam also dealt with a combined 826 "flower enquiries", Wesgro found.

In a recent statement, South African National Parks (SANParks) said it expected an "extraordinary bloom in the flower fields" due to substantial winter rainfall.

West Coast National Park manager Charlene Adams said: "We are excited about this year's flower season, and the vibrant blooms are bound to mesmerise every visitor. The abundance of rainfall has worked wonders, and we can't wait to showcase the beauty of our park during the months of August and September."

SANParks said it expected weekends at the West Coast National Park to be extremely busy, with queues and congestion in the flower viewing areas.

It said there were 34 700 visitors to West Coast National Park in August.

According to Adams, the number of visitors was significantly higher than last year. She added that the season has started earlier, and the "magnitude of flowers" is also more than in previous years.


