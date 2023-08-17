Boeremag member claims rape, sexual assault case orchestrated to remove him from Afrikaner enclave

A member of the Boeremag right-wing terrorist group has applied for bail after being rearrested on rape and sexual assault charges.

The man has claimed that charges are orchestrated to remove him from his home.

The man was part of the Boeremag members convicted and sentenced for treason and other crimes. He was paroled in 2022.

The Boeremag member charged with the rape and sexual assault of two teenagers has claimed the criminal case against him was orchestrated to remove him from the Afrikaner enclave in Pretoria where he lives.

The man, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charges, appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where he applied for bail.

He has been charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The crimes were allegedly committed in Kleinfontein.

The two complainants, aged 16 and 19, were members of a survival camp he ran.

The camp allegedly focused on upliftment, character building and work placement of young Afrikaans adults.

Applying for bail, the man’s advocate, Francois Kriel, read his affidavit into the court record.

The man said he denied the charges against him and intended pleading not guilty at trial.

The man claimed the charges against him were orchestrated with the aim of getting him out of Kleinfontein.

“I have been involved in a dispute with the management board of the Kleinfontein Shareblock company. In short it seems that my history (Boeremag) is a bone of contention for the management board of Kleinfontein and they want me out of the premises post haste,” the affidavit read.

The man said that since January 2023 he has been accused of wrongdoing, including hiding firearms at the campsite.

This led to him addressing a complaint against the management board.

He further blamed a former police officer at Kleinfontein as being the central person to the dispute and said the man was present during his arrest and had accompanied one of the complainants into his office while she was removing personal effects.

“I verily believe that these charges were falsely formulated to get me off the Kleinfontein property, as I am regarded as radical by some, which I deny.”

The man went on to state that he did have sexual relations with the 19-year-old girl, but said it was consensual.

He also denied the sexual assault of the minor, but admitted to telling her that he thought about kissing her.

The bail application is set to continue on Friday.

The man was one of the 20 Boeremag members convicted and sentenced between 2012 and 2013 for treason and other crimes by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The right-wing terrorist group wanted to overthrow the government in 2002, and had plans to assassinate Nelson Mandela.

The group was responsible for a series of bomb attacks in Soweto, which claimed the life of Claudia Mokone.

She was killed when a piece of steel, dislodged by a bomb the Boeremag planted on a railway, landed in her shack.

In addition to treason, he was also sentenced for manslaughter and attempted murder.

The man served 20 years in prison and was released on parole in May 2022.