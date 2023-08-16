6h ago

Boeremag member rearrested on rape charges has his parole revoked

Alex Mitchley
A Boeremag member who had his parole revoked will continue serving his sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.
  • The parole of a member of the Boeremag right-wing terrorist group, who had been planning to assassinate Nelson Mandela, was revoked.
  • This was because the man, sentenced for treason and other crimes, appeared in court on charges of rape and sexual assault. 
  • He will continue serving his sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.

The Boeremag member, who was arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault involving two teenagers, had his parole revoked, the spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, confirmed on Monday.

The parole board urgently convened to decide on the accused's parole after they were notified that he had been arrested and charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

News24 understands that both of the complainants are teenagers.

The man, who will continue serving his sentence at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility, cannot be named until he pleads to the charges.

The crimes were allegedly committed in Kleinfontein, an Afrikaner enclave in Pretoria, where the accused seemingly ran a survival camp for youths, the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court heard last week.

At the time, the man's advocate, Francois Kriel, told the court they would be applying for bail on 17 August, but this was now moot because his parole had been revoked.

The man was one of the 20 Boeremag members convicted and sentenced between 2012 and 2013 for treason and other crimes by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The right-wing terrorist group wanted to overthrow the government in 2002, and had plans to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.

The group was responsible for a series of bomb attacks in Soweto, which claimed the life of Claudia Mokone. She was killed when a piece of steel, dislodged by a bomb the Boeremag planted on a railway, landed in her shack.

The department confirmed that the man was paroled in March 2022, under the high-risk supervision category, meaning he was subject to, among other conditions, physical visits at home and work, as well as compulsory office visits, by the reintegration case management supervisor.


