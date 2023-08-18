Boeremag rape accused violated parole conditions by travelling around, court hears

A member of the Boeremag right-wing terrorist group was rearrested on rape and sexual assault charges.

He has applied for bail, denying the allegations against him.

During the bail application, the court heard he had violated his parole conditions.

The Boeremag member accused of raping a 19-year-old woman and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl allegedly violated his parole conditions by travelling around when he was meant to be under house arrest.

The man, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charges, appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday for the continuation of his bail application over the rape allegations.

The accused was arrested last week and has been charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The crimes were allegedly committed in Kleinfontein, an Afrikaner enclave in Pretoria, while the man was out on parole for the terrorism charges.

In opposing bail, the State led the evidence of the investigating officer, Sergeant Salamina Mmahobo.

The State focused on the man's affidavit and specifically where he mentioned he had travelled with one of the complainants.

In his affidavit, the man said the 19-year-old woman had travelled with him from Kleinfontein to Wonderboom and also made a stop at Menlyn Mall on Friday, 16 June.

However, the complainant had stated she had travelled with the man on Friday, 23 June, not the 16th.

Either way, Mmahobo told the court it was clear the accused had violated his parole conditions.

She said the man was effectively under house arrest when not working, and he was only allowed out for two hours on a Monday and Tuesday.

The State pointed towards this as strong evidence if released on bail, he might not follow the conditions imposed.

Parole revoked

News24 previously reported the man was released on parole in May 2022.

After the parole board heard he had been rearrested, it urgently convened and a decision was taken to revoke his parole, said the Department of Correctional Services.

However, during the bail application, the man said, in his affidavit, his parole had only been provisionally withdrawn and if he was granted bail, his parole would be reinstated.

He also denied sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl and said his sexual encounter with the 19-year-old was consensual.

However, in her statement, the 19-year-old complainant said the man had grabbed her, pulled her towards him and she could not move away.

Boeremag

The man was one of the 20 Boeremag members convicted and sentenced between 2012 and 2013 for treason and other crimes by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The right-wing terrorist group wanted to overthrow the government in 2002 and had plans to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela.

The group was responsible for a series of bomb attacks in Soweto, which claimed the life of Claudia Mokone.

She was killed when a piece of steel, dislodged by a bomb the Boeremag planted on a railway line, landed in her shack.

In addition to treason, the accused was also sentenced for manslaughter and attempted murder.



