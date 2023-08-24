1h ago

Share

Bozwana's mother dies without seeing justice for her son

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nopopi Aletta Bozwana, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday, did not live long enough to see justice for her son Wandile who was killed in 2015.
Nopopi Aletta Bozwana, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday, did not live long enough to see justice for her son Wandile who was killed in 2015.
Supplied
  • Wandile Bozwana, a well-known businessman in the North West, was assassinated in 2015. 
  • On Tuesday, his mother died after she was attacked during a house robbery. 
  • The Bozwana family have lamented how their mother did not live long enough to see justice for Wandile and his two brothers who were also murdered.

The Bozwana family has lamented the fact that Nopopi Aletta Bozwana, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday, did not live long enough to see justice for her son Wandile Bozwana, whose murderers have yet to be sentenced.

Bozwana, the 76-year-old mother of the slain businessman, was murdered in her home in Mothibistad, near Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, on Tuesday.

Her son, Maviki Bozwana, told News24 that his mother was attacked between 09:00 and 10:00.

Maviki said it appeared that an iron was used to strike his mother on the head in the living room, where she was found dead.

Maviki said the family was devastated, especially given the brutal and barbaric manner in which his mother died.

READ | Taxi boss, 3 others found guilty of murdering businessman Wandile Bozwana

He added that his mother died without seeing justice for Wandile.

"It's so unfortunate that our justice system is so slow, and there is nothing we can do," Maviki said.

"We are the victims, and we have had to endure [the ongoing trial]."

Maviki said the attackers left his mother to bleed to death.

He added that the house had been ransacked and money was taken.

READ | Mother of slain businessman Wandile Bozwana murdered in house robbery

Police confirmed to News24 that a murder and house robbery case had been registered, and a manhunt launched for the suspects.

A history of murders

Two of Bozwana's other sons were also murdered.

Maviki said his eldest brother was murdered in 1997, and his youngest brother was gunned down in a tavern in 2019.

Maviki said:

My mother died without having justice for her three boys.

Bozwana trial

Wandile, a successful businessman in the North West, was shot and killed in a suspected hit at the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria on 2 October 2015.

Vusi Reginald Mathibela and co-accused in court
Taxi boss Vusi Reginald Mathibela and three other men were convicted in the Pretoria High Court for the 2015 murder of business Wandile Bozwana.
Supplied/NPA

He and his business associate, Mpho Baloyi, had just returned from Johannesburg when the shooting happened.

In 2022, a taxi boss, Vusi Reginald Mathibela, and three other men were convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the murder.

Mathibela and his co-accused are currently before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for sentencing proceedings.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npawandile bozwananorthern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
53% - 723 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
47% - 652 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

3h ago

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

11h ago

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.69
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.62
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.26
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.03
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
940.30
+1.4%
Palladium
1,252.50
-0.7%
Gold
1,920.84
+0.3%
Silver
24.23
-0.3%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,637
+0.3%
All Share
74,302
+0.4%
Resource 10
56,140
+0.5%
Industrial 25
102,466
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,134
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo