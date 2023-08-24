Bozwana's mother dies without seeing justice for her son

Wandile Bozwana, a well-known businessman in the North West, was assassinated in 2015.

On Tuesday, his mother died after she was attacked during a house robbery.

The Bozwana family have lamented how their mother did not live long enough to see justice for Wandile and his two brothers who were also murdered.

The Bozwana family has lamented the fact that Nopopi Aletta Bozwana, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday, did not live long enough to see justice for her son Wandile Bozwana, whose murderers have yet to be sentenced.

Bozwana, the 76-year-old mother of the slain businessman, was murdered in her home in Mothibistad, near Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, on Tuesday.

Her son, Maviki Bozwana, told News24 that his mother was attacked between 09:00 and 10:00.

Maviki said it appeared that an iron was used to strike his mother on the head in the living room, where she was found dead.

Maviki said the family was devastated, especially given the brutal and barbaric manner in which his mother died.

He added that his mother died without seeing justice for Wandile.

"It's so unfortunate that our justice system is so slow, and there is nothing we can do," Maviki said.

"We are the victims, and we have had to endure [the ongoing trial]."

Maviki said the attackers left his mother to bleed to death.

He added that the house had been ransacked and money was taken.

Police confirmed to News24 that a murder and house robbery case had been registered, and a manhunt launched for the suspects.

A history of murders

Two of Bozwana's other sons were also murdered.

Maviki said his eldest brother was murdered in 1997, and his youngest brother was gunned down in a tavern in 2019.

Maviki said:

My mother died without having justice for her three boys.

Bozwana trial

Wandile, a successful businessman in the North West, was shot and killed in a suspected hit at the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria on 2 October 2015.

Supplied/NPA

He and his business associate, Mpho Baloyi, had just returned from Johannesburg when the shooting happened.

In 2022, a taxi boss, Vusi Reginald Mathibela, and three other men were convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the murder.

Mathibela and his co-accused are currently before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for sentencing proceedings.