Brandon the brave: Unknown bystander helps rescue two men swept off harbour wall in Cape Town

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Two mens were rescued by a bystander when they were swept off the Kalk Bay harbour wall on Sunday
Two mens were rescued by a bystander when they were swept off the Kalk Bay harbour wall on Sunday
Esa Alexander/Gallo Images
  • Two men were swept off the harbour wall in Kalk Bay.
  • A bystander, using a  NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy, jumped into the water to help.
  • The NSRI has appealed to the public to avoid the area during high tide.

A quick-thinking bystander rescued two men from drowning in Cape Town over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) received reports of two men who had been swept out to sea in Kalk Bay.

According to NSRI Simonstown station commander Simon McDonnell, a wave knocked the men off the harbour wall and they were swept out to sea through the harbour entrance.

A man, identified only as Brandon, jumped into the water with an NSRI pink rescue buoy to assist the men.

The NSRI launched a rescue craft and swimmers, while City law enforcement officers, police, fire and rescue services, and paramedics were also called.

An NSRI Pink Buoy floating device.

"On arrival on the scene, it was found that Good Samaritan Brandon had used an NSRI pink rescue buoy to assist the two men. Brandon got one man safely to shore, where he had been pulled out of the water with the assistance of bystanders," said McDonnell.

"Brandon was assisting the second person in the water, using the rescue buoy to keep him afloat, but the man appeared to have suffered an injury."

Four NSRI rescue swimmers managed to move the man to a ledge below the harbour pier before he was hoisted onto their rescue craft.

The injured man was taken into the care of CMR paramedics, and he was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition where he is recovering, said McDonnell.

The NSRI is appealing to Brandon to come forward by calling 082 380 3800, he added.

"The NSRI commends Brandon for his actions."

Kalk Bay harbour wall is notorious and people are sometimes swept off it at high tide when seas are rough, he said.

"The NSRI appeals to the public to stay clear of Kalk Bay harbour wall during high tide when waves noticeably sweep over the harbour wall."


Read more on:
nsricape townwestern capedrowningrescue
heading
description
username
