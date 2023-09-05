Breaking his silence: How a boy's report of sexual abuse blew the lid on pastor raping male congregants

A Mpumalanga pastor was sentenced to 55 years for rape after a boy told his parents that he was being sexually abused at church.

The boy's brother also revealed that the pastor had molested him as well.

John Masilela pleaded not guilty to the charges and said had engaged in consensual sexual acts with his victims.

A boy who broke his silence about the sexual abuse he was subjected to at the hands of a pastor at his church led to more victims coming forward about their ordeal and the pastor receiving a 55-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.



Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela says she hopes the sentence will encourage other victims to report their abusers.



Last week, John Masilela, 46, was sentenced to 55 years in prison at the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court for four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault.

Masilela, a pastor at Good Shepherd Church in KwaMhlanga, would "pray" for his victims by touching and fondling their private parts under the pretext of preventing them from leading immoral lives.

He also told them that he could see their future and had received instructions from God to pray for them in that manner.

Masilela abused his victims from 2012 to 2018.

It was only when one of Masilela's victims, who was 16 years old at the time, broke his silence that others came forward and said the pastor had done the same thing to them.

Manamela said:

He [the boy] became brave and broke the silence in May 2020 by coming out of the pain he was subjected to for a very long time. He did this by informing his parents about the ordeal, and that was when his elder brother attested that he too was victimised by Masilela.

The matter was reported to the police, and members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit at KwaMhlanga Police Station took over the case.

Investigations revealed that Masilela had raped and sexually abused six other members of his church.

Masilela was arrested shortly afterward and charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and child pornography.



It was revealed in court that he would sometimes call his victims to the church and say that he wanted to groom and teach them about manhood.

There, he would tell them to take off their clothes and then molest them.

Masilela would also quote scriptures from the Bible and claim that, to protect his victims from being with the wrong woman, he needed to pray for their private parts by touching or sucking on them.

From there, he would tell his victims to take naked pictures of themselves and share them with him.

He would also convince them that they were specially chosen, and therefore they must not tell anyone about the abuse.

According to Manamela, the victims trusted Masilela as their pastor and church leader and therefore accepted his claims.

Masilela pleaded not guilty to the charges and said he had engaged in consensual sexual acts with the victims.

However, the judge found him guilty on all but four counts of pornography or sexual exploitation.

Manamela applauded the investigation team as well as the prosecution and the judiciary for a job well done.

"We hope that the sentence will send a strong message to those who abuse children that it is just a matter of time before they are caught.

"This should also encourage other victims to break the silence and report perpetrators. What disturbs the most is the fact that, in this instance, the young ones were victimised by someone who was regarded as a person who was supposed to shield them as a pastor," she said.



