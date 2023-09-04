Brian Molefe in court to support Matshela Koko in R2.2bn corruption case

Brian Molefe was in court to support his former colleague, Matshela Koko.

Koko, his wife and stepdaughter are linked to a Kusile power station corruption matter.

Molefe said it was an "injustice" that the case was not ready for trial after seven years of investigation.

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe was all smiles on Monday morning when he saw his ex-colleague, Matshela Koko, entering a Mpumalanga court.



Koko was among the 18 accused, including companies, who appeared briefly in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

They are allegedly linked to a R2.2 billion Kusile power station corruption matter.

Molefe sat in the gallery behind the accused.

Koko, his wife, Mosima, and another co-accused, Frans Sithole, smiled at Molefe.

Koko, Mosima, her daughter, Koketso Choma, and others are facing a string of charges.

Speaking to News24, Molefe said: "I'm here as a law student to witness the injustice perpetuated in a matter that has been investigated in 2017 and is not ready for trial after seven years of investigation."

Ntwaagae Seleka

The prosecutor, advocate Tiny Seboko, pleaded with the magistrate, Stanley Jacobs, for the State to be given a further postponement to complete the docket.

"The matter was postponed in March for the finalisation of the investigation. We haven't completed our investigation. There has been substantial compliance with the court's order. I request the court to exercise its discretion in granting the State another postponement," Seboko said.

The State is awaiting affidavits from six key witnesses, all of whom are overseas.

ALSO READ | Hawks' investigations only led to 2 state capture convictions, both with suspended sentences

Seboko said that, once the investigation was complete, they would disclose the contents of their dockets to the defence.

The hearing continues.

Molefe, a former Transnet group chief executive, has legal issues of his own.

He is among the accused currently in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court in a R398.4 million Transnet corruption case.



