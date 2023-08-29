46m ago

Carl Pophaim appointed as Cape Town's mayco member for human settlements

  • Councillor Carl Pophaim has been appointed as the new mayoral committee member for human settlements.
  • This after Malusi Booi was fired from his post in March. 
  • No charges have been laid against Booi.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has appointed councillor Carl Pophaim as the new mayoral committee member for human settlements after Malusi Booi was fired from his post. 

Hill-Lewis announced Pophaim's appointment on Tuesday morning. 

"It is my pleasure to appoint councillor Carl Pophaim as the mayco member for human settlements.

"Carl is a young and talented councillor who has distinguished himself in the human settlements portfolio and is also a past junior mayor of Cape Town.

"I am excited about the value he will bring to this portfolio - especially the important work we are doing to enable micro-developers and to release City owned land to deliver much more affordable housing across the city," he said. 

Hill-Lewis added Pophaim had the energy to get things done.

Booi was suspended from participating in any DA activities, pending the outcome of an investigation.

This after police raided his offices in March. 

Councillor James Vos had been acting in Booi's position. 

READ | Fired City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi makes appearance at council meeting

The investigation into Booi and the raid is believed to be linked to the construction mafia operating in the Western Cape and the irregular awarding of tenders to certain construction companies to build low-cost housing.

However, no charges has been laid against Booi. 

Pophaim had been serving on the City's portfolio committee for human settlements for nearly five years as well as the planning appeals advisory panel, among others.

Pophaim told News24: "My immediate priority is working to realise the mayor's vision for human settlements in the city, which is built around the state playing an enabling role through subsidies, bulk services and discounted land for private sector delivery of affordable housing.

This approach is crucially important to realising real change in addressing the housing backlog in the city and reversing apartheid spatial planning by bringing working-class people closer to the inner city.


"With expenditure of 99.3% in the last financial year, I am confident that human settlements in the City of Cape Town is a well-run directorate that improves on service delivery year-on-year," he said. 

News24 understands the DA's Federal Executive approved Pophaim's appointment on Monday.

Booi said Pophaim was a sound appointment.

"Carl has served in the human settlements portfolio committee for years. He has knowledge of what is happening in the department.

"As a friend and colleague, I wish him well in his new role. Service delivery remains a priority," he added. 


