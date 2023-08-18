Chris Maroleng booted out of Zimbabwe, Daily Maverick photographer's accreditation denied

South African journalists were booted out of Zimbabwe ahead of next Wednesday's general elections.

Chris Maroleng and his team from Good Governance Africa were deported two days into their stay in the country.

Daily Maverick photographer Felix Dlangamandla was denied accreditation to cover the elections.

Former SABC chief operating officer Chris Maroleng has spoken of his dismay after he and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of Wednesday's general election.

Maroleng, who now works for Good Governance Africa, said he and three colleagues were in the country to carry out "vital field research on election conditions and challenges in Zimbabwe".

They were booted out of the country two days into their stay, despite having secured prior permission from the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria.

Maroleng took to social media to post about their "disturbing" experience with the country's immigration officials: "My colleagues and I have been abruptly deported by the Zimbabwean government from Harare today (Thursday) at [16:15]. Our stay, a mere two days long since our arrival on Tuesday, has been cut short in a manner that highlights the grave implications of bad governance.

"As we stand, disheartened and disappointed by this abrupt turn of events, we cannot claim to be surprised. The actions taken against us are a clear reflection of a system where respect for human rights, democratic principles and open dialogue is replaced by suppression, fear and arbitrary decisions."

According to Maroleng, the team had followed all due processes and had even received a supportive letter from their Harare-based partner, the Southern Africa Political Economy Series Trust.

Zimbabwean immigration officials reportedly arrived at the hotel the team stayed at in Bulawayo for a "routine inspection" of their passports.

"They then summoned us to their offices and asked questions about the reasons for our visit to the country.



"I explained our research objectives. About an hour later, we were told we had to leave the country immediately.

"They escorted us back to the hotel and then to the airport.

"We are shocked and dismayed by this turn of events but not surprised as the pattern of bullying [and] anti-democratic [conduct] by the Zanu PF-led government, especially in the run-up to elections, is well documented," he said.

News24 was unsuccessful in its attempts to get hold of Maroleng.

On Thursday, after Maroleng's deportation, the Zimbabwe information ministry's permanent secretary, Ndabaningi Mangwana wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the state noted that people have had an interest in visiting the country ahead of the elections.

However, he said they need to follow the right processes.

"If you are an election observer, say so, we accredit such. If you are a journalist say so, we accredit such. If you make misrepresentations to the immigration officer, you may find yourself on the next plane home.

On Friday, again on X, seemingly referring to Maroleng, Mangwana said:

It's now clear we removed an agent provocateur from our country. Well, he can try to do his agitation and rubble rousing from his home country. We are all peace loving here. Those who questioned the position taken can now see for themselves why certain decisions were taken in the public interest. Any other country would take [the] same decision.

Felix Dlangamandla, a Daily Maverick photographer, was also dealt a blow on Thursday when his accreditation to cover the election was declined.



Dlangamandla said he applied to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services two weeks ago for access to cover the elections.

"I wanted to spend two weeks working in Zimbabwe. I applied for accreditation to work from 16 until 31 August, after the elections. I intended to cover political rallies and other build-up [activities] to the elections. I have covered elections in Zimbabwe before. I have also worked on several projects in Zimbabwe without a hassle. I am shocked by the denial from the Zimbabwean government," Dlangamandla said.



The ministry sent him an email saying that it "regrets to advise that the application for clearance of Dlangamandla has not been successful. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted".



A disappointed Dlangamandla said: "This is my career. Why didn't they give me reasons? Why don't they want me to work in Zimbabwe? I feel it's unfortunate that I wasn't granted permission to work in Zimbabwe. I hope they will change their minds."

Additional reporting by Bongekile Macupe.



