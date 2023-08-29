49m ago

Share

City of Cape Town proposes historic building be renamed as 'Desmond and Leah Tutu House'

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Old Granary building, situated at 11 Buitenkant Street in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.
The Old Granary building, situated at 11 Buitenkant Street in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.
@CityofCT/X
  • The City of Cape Town's Naming Committee recommended the Old Granary building be renamed "Desmond and Leah Tutu House".
  • In 2015, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation co-funded the refurbishment of the building. 
  • Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu died in December 2021, at the age of 90.

The City of Cape Town's Naming Committee recommended to the mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, that the Old Granary building be renamed "Desmond and Leah Tutu House".

The Old Granary building, situated at 11 Buitenkant Street in Zonnebloem, was initially constructed between 1808 and 1813.

Over the past 200 years, it has been used as a bakery, granary, jail for women, customs house, a court, a police office and public works department offices.

In 2015, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation co-funded the refurbishment, to allow it to use the space as a peace centre, archive centre, museum and an office space. 

The deputy mayor and the chairperson of the Naming Committee, Eddie Andrews, said: "We fully support this initiative, and we have proposed to the mayor that we rename the City-owned building to 'Desmond and Leah Tutu House'; and that the City's Public Participation Unit (PPU) commences with a participation process to give residents, and interested and affected parties the opportunity to comment on this proposal."

Once the mayor has accepted the Naming Committee's recommendation, the PPU will commence the participation process.

"We will let the public know once the proposal is open for comment and how and where to participate. I want to encourage residents in advance to make use of this opportunity to be involved in this very important process," Andrews said.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu died, at the age of 90, in December 2021. 

In late 2015, he offered to contribute R12 million towards the granary's refurbishment.

He also agreed to take on the lease of the building as a home for the Tutu Foundation Centre.

The City, in turn, contributed a further R30 million towards the restoration, which began in late 2016.

According to the proposal tabled at the committee on Monday, the City said: 

The renaming of the building has been proposed to honour and memorialise the life and work of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah Tutu. They have made notable contributions to the political and socio-cultural identity of Cape Town and have been an inspiration to Capetonians and South Africans.

The City's mayoral committee member for economic development, James Vos, said the proposal to change the name was set in motion by the Economic Growth Directorate, which oversees the management of the Old Granary building.

"Our vision is to carry on the legacy of Desmond and Leah Tutu, who have not only made notable contributions to the political and socio-cultural identity of Cape Town and South Africa, but are global icons for virtue and fortitude of character," he said. 

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, the chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, told News24 they were grateful to the City of Cape Town's Naming Committee for its proposal to rename the historic Old Granary building in Cape Town, the "Desmond & Leah Tutu House". 

READ | Cradock to become Kaladokhwe? 10 more Eastern Cape towns and landmarks could be renamed

"Most of the building is now occupied by the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, with additional space used by the City. Renaming this historic edifice built by slaves after the Arch, who played a leading role in the struggle against oppression in South Africa and worldwide, is a delicious irony," she said.

Ramphele said the Arch would have said it was emblematic of God's sense of humour. 

"The Arch and Mrs Tutu moved to Cape Town in 1986, on his appointment as Archbishop, and quickly developed a love affair with the City. The Old Granary Building may be losing its name, but it will not be lost to the people of Cape Town," she added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eddie andrewsmamphela ramphelegeordin hill lewiswestern capecape townold granary buildinglocal governmentdesmond tutu
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3247 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3123 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.53
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.37
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
966.08
+2.4%
Palladium
1,249.40
+2.1%
Gold
1,923.68
+0.2%
Silver
24.31
+0.3%
Brent Crude
84.42
-0.1%
Top 40
69,370
0.0%
All Share
75,080
0.0%
Resource 10
57,339
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,200
0.0%
Financial 15
17,212
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo