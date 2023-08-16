City of Joburg employees' salaries docked for unpaid municipal bills to tune of R13.2m

The City of Johannesburg has collected R13.2 million from employees who are behind with their municipal bill payments.

The City of Johannesburg has recovered R13.2 million from employees, including councillors who were behind with their municipal bill payments.



The City said it started deducting the monies on 31 July.

It added it deducted more than R7 million owed by councillors and permanent employees, while it collected more than R5.2 million in direct payments from councillors and employees who made direct payments.

The City said of the 13 323 employees who owed money, 140 were councillors who had R3.1 million in overdue municipality bills. Managers owed a cumulative R9.8 million.

"… The rest of the R76.3 million debt is owed by the rest made up of junior staff," it added in a statement.

The director of customer communications for the City's Group Finance Department, Kgamanyane Maphologela, said it collected the payments within the legal framework relating to non-paying employees.

Maphologela cited Section 10 of Schedule 2 of the Municipal Structures Act.

The act stated:

A staff member of a municipality may not be in arrears to the municipality for rates and services for a period longer than three months, and a municipality may deduct any outstanding amounts from a staff member's salary after this period.

Maphologela said municipality employees should uphold its principles which include payment for services, adding non-payments affected service delivery.

"The credit control action that the City takes against its own employees is to demonstrate that we are coming after anyone who owes the City in unpaid municipal bills.

"It's a firm demonstration that our credit control policy is enforced indiscriminately, including against our own employees, whom we expect to be exemplary in their conduct," he added.



