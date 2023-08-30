City of Joburg's committee chairperson walks out of council rather than sit with ANC, EFF

City of Johannesburg Section 79 Public Safety Committee chairperson Solomon Maila has walked out of the council chamber rather than sit with the leading coalition made up of the ANC and EFF.

On Wednesday, during the second day of the 21st Extraordinary Sitting of the council, members of the leading government asked speaker Colleen Makhubele why Maila was sitting on her left with the DA.

Maila is from the DA but as head of a committee, he must sit with the leading coalition - made up of the ANC and EFF - on Makhubele's right.

In defiance, however, he sat with the DA.

The leading coalition, including committee leaders, sits on the right.

The Johannesburg Council chair of Section 79 Public Safety Committee has left the house instead of sitting with the leading government. The DA Councillor is facing a motion of no confidence.@News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/CcageN1MdC — Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) August 30, 2023

During a lively back and forth between councillors, the ANC's Mpho Sesedinyane asked Makhubele why Maila was sitting with his party as he "has not been voted out yet".



The speaker then ordered him to sit in his proper position.

However, Maila took his time.

Eventually, he got up from his seat and stood with DA leaders at the front of the chamber as councillors chanted "woza" (come).

Instead of returning to his seat, he chose to leave the chamber.

Maila faces a motion of no confidence later on Wednesday that was brought by the Government of Local Unity, which is a coalition between the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and minority parties.



