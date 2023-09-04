48m ago

Share

City of Tshwane, Rand Water apologises to residents for water shortages

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City of Tshwane and Rand Water apologised for water shortages, and committed to working together to solve the issue.
City of Tshwane and Rand Water apologised for water shortages, and committed to working together to solve the issue.
Wolfram Steinberg/Getty Images
  • The City of Tshwane and Rand Water have apologised for water shortages in parts of Pretoria.
  • Both parties blamed each other before committing to working together to resolve the issue.
  • A technical team has been established to address the current water challenges, with a focus on historical water allocations and demand management.

After a public spat between the City of Tshwane and Rand Water, the municipality and the bulk water supplier apologised for large parts of Pretoria being without water over the weekend.

The City and Rand Water had taken to social media, releasing statements that effectively blamed each other.

The City released a statement to claim that Rand Water was responsible for the water supply issues - and, on social media, it said there wasn't sufficient supply from reservoirs because of low-pressure problems.

In response, Rand Water said the City had exceeded its water target, and was refusing to impose restrictions as well as to communicate water conservation messages.

READ | We've been quietly testing drinking water quality in 6 cities for a month. Here's what we've found

The bulk water supplier dismissed the notion that the water shortages were brought about by low pressure.

Following the public exchange, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, along with Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, convened an urgent meeting on Sunday.

News24 reported that Mchunu, the City and Rand Water met on Sunday.

According to a joint statement by the City, Rand Water and the water and sanitation department, a technical team was established to address the current water challenges - and to report back.

Mahlobo, the mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, and the chairperson of the Rand Water Board, Ramateu Monyokolo, met with the task team later in the afternoon to receive feedback on the action plan implemented to resolve the issues.

READ | City of Tshwane, Rand Water to meet this week to find a solution for taps running dry

"The City confirms that water has now been restored in areas which were affected by shortages in the recent days, including Mooikloof, Waterkloof Ridge, Akasia and Mabopane," the statement read.

The statement continued:

Rand Water and the City would like to apologise to residents for the water supply uncertainty and assures residents that the two institutions are committed to working collaboratively to ensure these challenges affecting the city are resolved.

Meanwhile, to address the shortage of water in the system, Rand Water and the City are engaging on the technical review of historical water allocations as well as looking at water conservation and demand management.

"The municipal affordability will be looked at when considering additional water allocation to ensure that the municipality services its residents better and sustainably."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of tshwanerand watersenzo mchunucilliers brinkpretoriatshwanewaterservice deivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 244 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1092 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 492 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
53% - 2073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

6h ago

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

2h ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.08
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
24.10
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
20.60
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
954.76
-0.4%
Palladium
1,221.80
-0.1%
Gold
1,938.16
-0.1%
Silver
24.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,662
+0.9%
All Share
75,375
+0.8%
Resource 10
57,562
+0.6%
Industrial 25
104,564
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,063
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo