City of Tshwane, Rand Water apologises to residents for water shortages

The City of Tshwane and Rand Water have apologised for water shortages in parts of Pretoria.

Both parties blamed each other before committing to working together to resolve the issue.

A technical team has been established to address the current water challenges, with a focus on historical water allocations and demand management.

After a public spat between the City of Tshwane and Rand Water, the municipality and the bulk water supplier apologised for large parts of Pretoria being without water over the weekend.



The City and Rand Water had taken to social media, releasing statements that effectively blamed each other.

The City released a statement to claim that Rand Water was responsible for the water supply issues - and, on social media, it said there wasn't sufficient supply from reservoirs because of low-pressure problems.

In response, Rand Water said the City had exceeded its water target, and was refusing to impose restrictions as well as to communicate water conservation messages.

The bulk water supplier dismissed the notion that the water shortages were brought about by low pressure.

Following the public exchange, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, along with Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, convened an urgent meeting on Sunday.

News24 reported that Mchunu, the City and Rand Water met on Sunday.

According to a joint statement by the City, Rand Water and the water and sanitation department, a technical team was established to address the current water challenges - and to report back.

Mahlobo, the mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, and the chairperson of the Rand Water Board, Ramateu Monyokolo, met with the task team later in the afternoon to receive feedback on the action plan implemented to resolve the issues.



"The City confirms that water has now been restored in areas which were affected by shortages in the recent days, including Mooikloof, Waterkloof Ridge, Akasia and Mabopane," the statement read.

The statement continued:

Rand Water and the City would like to apologise to residents for the water supply uncertainty and assures residents that the two institutions are committed to working collaboratively to ensure these challenges affecting the city are resolved.

Meanwhile, to address the shortage of water in the system, Rand Water and the City are engaging on the technical review of historical water allocations as well as looking at water conservation and demand management.

"The municipal affordability will be looked at when considering additional water allocation to ensure that the municipality services its residents better and sustainably."