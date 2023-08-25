ConCourt backs Ramaphosa's reversal of Zuma's NPA appointments – but Zondo dissents

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was adamant that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not have the legal right to reverse his predecessor Jacob Zuma's high-level prosecution appointments – but he was overridden by the Constitutional Court's majority.

Magistrate Ron Simphiwe Mncwabe and prosecutor Raymond Mathenjwa, who were chosen by Zuma to serve as Directors of Public Prosecution (DPPs) in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga respectively in his final days in office, had sought to challenge Ramaphosa's 2019 reversal of their appointments.

In court papers, Ramaphosa said he had "concerns these appointments may have been fast-tracked" – particularly given that, after he took over as president, he observed that long-vacant positions had quickly been filled in the last days of the Zuma Presidency.