47m ago

Share

ConCourt backs Ramaphosa's reversal of Zuma's NPA appointments – but Zondo dissents

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Constitutional Court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa acted lawfully when he reversed the appointments of Ron Simphiwe Mncwabe and Raymond Mathenjwa as Directors of Public Prosecution in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.
The Constitutional Court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa acted lawfully when he reversed the appointments of Ron Simphiwe Mncwabe and Raymond Mathenjwa as Directors of Public Prosecution in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was adamant that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not have the legal right to reverse his predecessor Jacob Zuma's high-level prosecution appointments – but he was overridden by the Constitutional Court's majority.

Magistrate Ron Simphiwe Mncwabe and prosecutor Raymond Mathenjwa, who were chosen by Zuma to serve as Directors of Public Prosecution (DPPs) in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga respectively in his final days in office, had sought to challenge Ramaphosa's 2019 reversal of their appointments.

In court papers, Ramaphosa said he had "concerns these appointments may have been fast-tracked" – particularly given that, after he took over as president, he observed that long-vacant positions had quickly been filled in the last days of the Zuma Presidency.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
npaconstitutional courtraymond zondoshaun abrahamscyril ramaphosasouth africacrime and court
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 933 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 925 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.82
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
23.71
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.33
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.07
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
935.39
+0.9%
Palladium
1,234.58
-2.1%
Gold
1,916.95
+0.1%
Silver
24.12
-0.8%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,637
+0.3%
All Share
74,302
+0.4%
Resource 10
56,140
+0.5%
Industrial 25
102,466
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,134
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo