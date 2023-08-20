ConCourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga impersonator extorting money from public

The Office of the Chief Justice has warned the public to stay clear of an individual impersonating Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The unknown fraudster is said to have contacted individuals and entities using the name of the Justice.

"The impersonator is said to extort money from unsuspecting individuals, intimidate private individuals, public officials, public office bearers and entities, including organs of state, for a variety of reasons, including attempting to access personal information of certain individuals.

"He does all this purporting to be Justice Madlanga," said the office of the chief justice (OCJ).

It added that the matter has been handed over to the police.

"Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article, or social media post that purports to be that of a judge."