Convicted child sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman in dock for allegedly molesting boy, 11

Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of more than 700 charges of possession of child pornography, rape, human trafficking, and sexual grooming linked to a child sex abuse ring he ran.

He is still on trial for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy that dates to 2018.

His defence is one of bare denial.

Convicted child sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman, accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy, has claimed a witness can corroborate his version, yet he closed his case without calling the witness.



Ackerman, who was recently sentenced to 12 life terms relating to the child sex abuse ring he ran, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court for a separate trial.

He is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in a public bathroom in an upmarket country club in Johannesburg in August 2018.

Taking the stand to testify in his defence, Ackerman's version was replete with bare denials and a case of mistaken identity.

He told the court he went to the country club to join the tennis club, saying he had been there twice before, but there was no one there.

He then decided to look for someone to speak to about joining and have a bite to eat.

On his way to the bar, Ackerman, said he noticed children playing hockey and parents watching from the pavilions.

In his evidence-in-chief, he added he went to a bar at the country club and spoke to the barman.

"When I asked the barmen where the restaurant was, there was a bathroom at the bar, I went in there to use the restroom, but there was no one in the bathroom," Ackerman said.

After realising there was nothing to eat at the restaurant because he is vegan, he added he left the country club.

According to Ackerman, he was at the country club for no longer than 10 or 15 minutes.

He said the barman could vouch for him and confirm he was in the bathroom alone.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Jaqueline Mashabane probed Ackerman about why he did not put this version to any of the State witnesses.

He did not answer this question.





"You didn't come to court to tell the truth. Only now in your evidence-in-chief, you are saying you were there," Mashabane pointed out.

She then asked Ackerman why he did not tell this version to the police, which could be backed up by the barman.

Again, he refused to answer.

Once Ackerman was done testifying, he closed his case without calling any other witnesses, even though he claimed the barman could corroborate his version.

Most of the questions posed by Mashabane during cross-examination were met with bare denials, with Ackerman saying he could not remember, or he would ask the State a question in return.

ID parade

The only other issue Ackerman brought up during his defence, was the ID parade he took part in was illegal.

News24 previously reported it was conducted by placing nine images of different people, including the accused, on a wall and numbering each photo.

The child complainant was then called into the room at the police station and asked to identify the man who molested him.

According to the report, the boy pointed at photograph 4, which was Ackerman.

The only question raised by the defence at the time was whether the other men pictured in the ID parade were actors.

However, when Ackerman was on the stand, he said the parade took place after the child complainant had already seen him in court, thus rendering the parade unlawful.

Mashabane said no objection about the ID parade had been raised before by the Ackerman, and it certainly was not put to the police witness who testified about the parade.

The case was postponed to September for judgment.

Modus operandi

The alleged incident at the country club bares similarities to three other incidents that Ackerman has already been convicted and sentenced for.

He was found guilty of exposing himself to children in public bathrooms in the Western Cape on two separate occasions.

Ackerman also exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy in a public bathroom at a swimming school in Sunninghill in July 2018.

In all the incidents he was convicted of, he targeted and accosted minor children by waiting for them in public bathrooms.

His defence in these cases was also that of mistaken identity.

Child sex abuse ring

In the sex abuse ring case, Ackerman was sentenced earlier this month after being found guilty of more than 720 charges in April, including possession of child pornography, human trafficking, rape, sexual grooming of children, attempted murder, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children.

These charges were all linked to the child sex abuse ring he led in Johannesburg, which ran under the guise of being a massage parlour and the possession of child pornography.

Ackerman was initially arrested alongside well-known advocate and acting judge Paul Kennedy who died by suicide before the trial started.



