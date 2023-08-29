33m ago

Cop arrested after lover's body found under bridge, taxi driver gets life sentence for ex-fiancée's murder

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCainnew
Kabelo Peter Duba.
  • Two men appeared in Limpopo courts over gender-based killings this week.
  • Traffic officer Kabelo Duba allegedly murdered his girlfriend and dumped her body under a bridge.
  • Taxi driver Kibi Josias Leboho got a life sentence for shooting his ex-fiancée and the mother of their children.

A Limpopo traffic officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body under a bridge.

Kabelo Peter Duba, 34, appeared in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Duba, who is attached to the Polokwane traffic unit, faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, theft of the victim's cellphone and defeating the ends of justice.

Ledwaba said Duba was arrested on Thursday at his home in Penina Park, Polokwane.

Duba had been linked to an incident in which a woman's body was found under a bridge at the Chuenespoort mountain pass on Thursday, 17 August.

She was later identified as 26-year-old Kedidimetse Moche, a student at the Tshwane University Of Technology in Polokwane.

During Duba's arrest, police recovered an unlicenced firearm with ammunition.

Ledwaba said the accused would remain in custody until his next court appearance next Monday.

In a separate case, the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane convicted and sentenced taxi driver Kibi Josias Leboho, 36, to life imprisonment for the murder of his ex-fiancée, Tshepo Rakoma, 29.

Leboho was arrested in May 2021 after he shot and killed Rakoma in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the Polokwane CBD and later threatened to take his life by jumping off a building.

However, police negotiators convinced him otherwise and arrested him.

"Leboho was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, three years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and one year of direct imprisonment for a count of unlawful possession of ammunition," said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

During the trial, Leboho told the court that he had been at the crime scene to assist the mother of his children and that an unknown person killed her.

"In sentencing, Judge Griet Muller remarked that the offence was premeditated and was a family tragedy. He then said the family [of Rakoma] would never see the deceased again because of Leboho.

"He further remarked that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence," said Malabi-Dzhangi.


